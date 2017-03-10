Home / Latest News /
Police investigate fatal shooting in central Arkansas
The Garland County sheriff’s office found a man fatally shot Friday morning, according to a news release.
Authorities said they responded to a call around 6 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound on Pipkin Street in Jessieville.
Officers are interviewing the man's girlfriend, the release said.
Police said the investigation was ongoing and that no other details would be released.
