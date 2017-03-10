Should offer come, a visit likely to follow, Oklahoma prospect says

— Should Arkansas extend a scholarship offer, one of Oklahoma’s top prospects would likely make his way to Fayetteville for a visit.

Defensive lineman Ron Tatum, 6-5, 269 pounds, of Oklahoma City Putnam City High School has 11 offers from schools like Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Notre Dame, Arizona State, Alabama, Georgia and others.

“I’m just waiting on the offer,” Tatum said of the Hogs. “I don't know too much about the program, but I’m going to do research.”

He recorded 99 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 4 quarterback hurries, 4 pass breakups and a forced fumble as a junior. The SEC is usually a strong allure for prospects, but not for Tatum.

“It doesn't matter to be honest,” he said. “I just want to see the school and see if I’m a great fit for the school.”

Tatum recorded 5.04 seconds in the 40-yard dash and 4.55 seconds in the pro-shuttle at the Dallas Nike Football The Opening Regional on Sunday. He’s about the people and defensive scheme when choosing a school.

“Just the people and the coaches and see if I can fit in with their defense,” Tatum said.