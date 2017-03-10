Simmons Bank buys Acxiom building in downtown Little Rock

Simmons Bank has bought the Acxiom building in downtown Little Rock, the bank announced in a news release Friday.

The bank, which was founded in 1903, has experienced "rapid growth in recent years" and now has a workforce of more than 1,900 people, according to a news release. Moving into the Acxiom building in the River Market District is the "next logical step in the company's growth," according to chairman and CEO George Makris Jr.

“This new primary location will allow us to consolidate offices in order to gain logistical and systemic efficiencies. Additionally, it will provide room for continued growth," Makris said in the release.

The terms of the deal were not immediately available. The building includes a 500-spot parking deck, a gymnasium, an outdoor basketball court, dining spaces and a park with a walking trail, the release said.

Simmons Bank will consolidate offices over the coming year and move employees from some central Arkansas offices to the new location, the release said.

Acxiom Corp. plans to move its corporate headquarters to the firm's original Conway campus, which was built in 1969, the data company said in a news release. All current employees working in Little Rock will stay with the company, while a few will work from home and a small number will stay in the capital city, officials said.

With the additional people from Little Rock, Acxiom will employ about 1,500 people at the Conway headquarters, the release said. The company is planning more renovations for the space in the future, the release said.

“This relocation will provide all central Arkansas associates with a more collaborative environment to work together and meet the needs of our global client base," CEO Scott Howe said in the release.

The original version of this article said the building was purchased by Simmons First National Corp. It was purchased by Simmons Bank, the banking subsidiary.