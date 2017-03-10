TODAY’S GAMES

6A boys

EL DORADO WILDCATS VS.

JONESBORO HURRICANE

TIME 3:30 p.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

EL DORADO NO. POS. PLAYER HT. CL 1 G Ryu Unice 5-8 Sr. 3 G Brendan Johnson 6-1 So. 5 PG Czar Perry 6-1 Sr. 10 C Daniel Gafford 6-11 Sr. 35 F Keshun Green 6-3 Jr. KEY RESERVES Bishop Foster, 6-1, Jr.; Kyle Jordon 6-0, Jr.; Joderrio Ramey, 6-0, So.; Jarius Curry 6-0, Jr.; Alex Boone, 6-2, So.; Brendan Simmons, 6-0, Fr. COACH Gary Simmons CONFERENCE 6A-West RECORD 28-4 POSTSEASON RESULTS (Conference) def. Russellville, 74-37; def. Lake Hamilton, 61-39; def. Texarkana, 91-78. (State) def. Marion, 57-53; def. Pine Bluff, 84-42

PROBABLE STARTERS

JONESBORO NO. POS. PLAYER HT. CL 3 G Desi Sills 6-1 Jr. 10 G Ben Harvey 6-5 Sr. 12 F Salisu Yahaya 6-7 Sr. 20 F Jonathan Adams 6-4 Sr. 23 G Marquis Eaton 6-2 Sr. KEY RESERVES Tony Hutson, 6-0, Jr.; A.J. Aycock, 6-5, Jr.; Kyle Moore, 6-4, So.; J.G. Stafford, 5-10, Jr.; Keshawn Andrews, 5-11, Sr. COACH Wes Swift CONFERENCE 6A-East RECORD 31-0 POSTSEASON RESULTS (Conference) def. Searcy, 68-19; Hall, 52-38; West Memphis 71-55. (State) def. Jacksonville, 71-45; Hall, 56-47 NOTEWORTHY Jonesboro is making its eighth State Final appearance. The Hurricane have won 11 state championships, its earliest coming in 1916 and its latest coming in 2014. … El Dorado is making its first State Final appearance, but the Wildcats do own two state championships (1976 and 1982). … Jonesboro is averaging 69.8 points a game while allowing only 48.4. … Desi Sills is a University of Arkansas, Fayetteville commitment. Marquis Eaton is an Arkansas State University signee. … El Dorado is averaging 72.1 points a game. … Daniel Gafford, also a Razorbacks signee, is averaging 17.4 points and 16.0 rebounds and 7.8 blocks a game. Czar Perry is scoring 21.5 points and 7.1 assists per game while Ryu Unice is averaging 11.3 points and 5.4 assists.

3A girls

HOXIE LADY MUSTANGS VS. VALLEY SPRINGS LADY TIGERS

TIME 5:15 p.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

HOXIE NO. POS. PLAYER HT. CL 1 PG Emily Davis 5-9 Fr. 10 F Bekah Kopp 5-8 Sr. 20 F Devya Pollard 5-7 Sr. 23 F Kaitlin Henson 6-0 So. 32 F Sydney Gillham 6-0 So. KEY RESERVES Kelsey Moody, 5-10, Jr.; Ellie Britt, 5-11, Fr.; Sarah Riggs, 5-8, Fr COACH Mike Chipman CONFERENCE 3A-3 RECORD 29-6 POSTSEASON RESULTS (Regionals) def. Clinton, 74-45; def. Osceola, 67-45; def. Valley Springs, 49-42. (State) def. Harding Academy, 50-40; def. Jessieville, 62-57; def. Greenland, 58-45

PROBABLE STARTERS

VALLEY SPRINGS NO. POS. PLAYER HT. CL 2 G Ashlynn Taylor 5-6 Sr. 4 G Brylee Graddy 5-6 Jr. 11 G Madison Moore 5-4 So. 23 G Callie Ray 5-4 Jr. 44 P Ashley Henderson 6-2 So. KEY RESERVES Haylee Patrick, 5-6, Jr; Kennedy Lippe, 5-6, Jr.; Alyssa Karr, 5-8, So.; Gabbi Shearer, 5-5, Sr. COACH Kimberly Jenkins CONFERENCE 3A-1 East RECORD 35-6 POSTSEASON RESULTS (Regionals) def. Riverside, 48-36; def. Mountain View, 43-31; lost to Hoxie, 49-42. (State) def. Marianna 51-30, def. Lamar, 44-38; def. Mountain View, 57-31 NOTEWORTHY Valley Springs is the defending Class 3A state champion and is making its eighth State Finals appearance. The Lady Tigers have won three state titles (2016, 2010, 1994). … Hoxie has never won a state title nor has it appeared in a State Final game. … Hoxie is averaging 60.5 points a game and allowing 42.7 points a game. … Sophomore Sydney Gillham is averaging 18.8 points and 10.7 rebounds a game. She also has a team-high 2.4 steals a game. Senior Devyn Pollard is scoring 13.8 points a game. Hoxie has blocked 161 shots this season, 56 by Gillham and 52 by sophomore Kaitlin Henson. … Valley Springs has averaged 51.1 points a game and is allowing 35.7. … During the past three seasons, Valley Springs has a combined record of 109-17.

4A boys

PEA RIDGE BLACKHAWKS VS.

BAPTIST PREP EAGLES

TIME 7 p.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

PEA RIDGE NO. POS. PLAYER HT. CL 10 G Cole Wright 6-1 Sr. 20 F Matt Thomas 6-5 Sr. 24 G Westin Church 6-1 Sr. 33 G Kobe Rose 6-3 Jr. 44 G Joey Hall 6-2 Sr. KEY RESERVES Hayden Holtgrewe, 6-1, Jr.; Mikey Mahoney, 6-3, So.; Logan Johnson, 5-10, Sr.; Garrett King, 5-7, Sr.; Joseph Beard, 6-0, Sr.; Landon Allison, 5-9, So. COACH Trent Loyd CONFERENCE 4A-1 RECORD 32-2 POSTSEASON RESULTS (Regionals) def. West Fork, 62-34; def. Subiaco Academy, 61-48; def. Huntsville, 54-37. (State) def. Robinson, 64-62; def. Pottsville, 63-54

PROBABLE STARTERS

BAPTIST PREP NO. POS. PLAYER HT. CL 1 PF James Renshaw 6-5 Jr. 3 PG Javion Collins 5-10 Jr. 5 G Issac McBride 6-0 So. 11 G Dylan Hogan 6-1 Sr. 23 F Connor Vanover 7-3 Jr. KEY RESERVES Luke Vaden, 6-1, Sr.; James Singleton, 6-5, Jr.; Brennan Deal, 5-9, Sr.; Chris Cobb, 5-8, Sr.; Karson Kauffman, 5-10, Jr.; Josh Bucher, 6-2, Jr. COACH Brian Ross CONFERENCE 4A-2 RECORD 30-4 POSTSEASON RESULTS (Regionals) def. Brookland, 56-35; def. Jonesboro Westside, 65-36; def. Cave City, 70-35. (State) def. Bauxite, 48-45; def. Cave City, 56-4. NOTEWORTHY Pea Ridge is averaging 65.4 points and giving up 45.9 points a game. The Blackhawks are on a ninegame winning streak. … Baptist Prep is averaging 57.1 points a game and allowing 42.1 points a game. … Baptist Prep is on a 21-game winning streak but has not lost to another team from Arkansas this season. Their last loss to a team from Arkansas came at Ozark (60-56) on Jan. 29, 2016, a streak of 42 games. … Issac McBride broke a 22-year-old school record this season, scoring 687 points. The old record was 647 in 1995. … Pea Ridge has never played in a State Final game nor has it won a state championship. … Baptist Prep is 4-0 in state championship games, winning in 1997, 1999, 2009 and 2016.

6A girls

SHERIDAN LADY YELLOWJACKETS

VS. MARION LADY PATRIOTS

TIME 8:45 p.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

SHERIDAN NO. POS. PLAYER HT. CL 3 G Colby Norman 5-7 Sr. 11 G Taylor O’Bryan 5-3 Jr. 21 G Savannah Howard 5-6 Jr. 32 F Kassi Martin 5-5 So. 33 P Madison Raney 6-1 Sr. KEY RESERVES Sarah Moore, 5-4, Jr.; Diamond Morris, 5-9, So.; Brianna McElroy, 5-7. So.; Denisna Olds, 5-3, Jr.; Katelyn Hobson, 5-2, So.; Blair Casey, 5-5, So. COACH Jamison Ingram CONFERENCE 6A-West RECORD 23-6 POSTSEASON RESULTS (Conference) def. Siloam Springs, 43-37; def El Dorado, 57-34; def. Lake Hamilton, 36-31. (State) def. West Memphis, 50-42; def. El Dorado, 45-39

PROBABLE STARTERS

MARION NO. POS. PLAYER HT. CL 2 PG Tyquesha Selvy 5-6 Sr. 3 G Tashlee Milow 5-6 So. 21 F-P Jakyya Clay 5-11 Sr. 25 G Marie Hunter 5-7 Sr. 40 P Morgan Christian 5-11 Jr. KEY RESERVES Mikiya McAdory, 6-0, So.; Angel Davie, 5-7, Jr.; Anna Lee Parker 5-10, Sr.; Jaleiha Byrd, 5-11, Jr.; Ashley Harney, 5-7, Jr.; Jamerria Johnson, 5-7, Sr.; Destiny Day, 6-0, Jr. COACH Shunda Johnson CONFERENCE 6A-East RECORD 24-8 POSTSEASON RESULTS (Conference) def. Jacksonville, 56-47; def. Mountain Home, 31-27; def. Jonesboro, 48-39. (State) def. Russellville, 51-50; def. Lake Hamilton, 50-37 NOTEWORTHY Neither Sheridan nor Marion have played in a State Final game and neither have won a state championship. … Sheridan has won seven consecutive games. The Lady Yellowjackets are scoring 52.1 points a game and allowing 34.9 points a game. … Marion is on an 11-game winning streak and haven’t loss since a 47-45 setback to Nettleton on Jan. 27. The Lady Patriots are averaging 54.9 points a game and are giving up 43.0 points a game. … Marion’s Marie Hunter is averaging 12.4 points a game while Jakyya Clay is scoring 11.8 points a game.