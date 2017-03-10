U.S. adds 235,000 jobs in February

WASHINGTON — U.S. employers added a robust 235,000 jobs in February and raised pay at a healthy pace, making it all but certain that the Federal Reserve will raise short-term interest rates next week.

Friday's jobs report from the government made clear that the economy remains on solid footing nearly eight years after the latest recession ended.

The unemployment rate dipped to a low 4.7 percent from 4.8 percent, the Labor Department said. More people began looking for jobs in February, a sign of confidence that raised the proportion of Americans working or seeking work to the highest level in nearly a year.

The gains in hiring and pay, along with higher consumer and business confidence since the November election, could lift spending and investment in coming months and accelerate economic growth. Americans are buying homes at a solid pace, and manufacturing is rebounding, in part because of improving economies overseas.

Investors responded initially by sending stock prices up sharply Friday. By late morning, though, stock indexes were up only slightly.

