What we learned from Arkansas' 73-72 win over Ole Miss

— Moses Kingsley made the most important plays of the game

Moses Kingsley’s stat line wasn’t incredible: 8 points on 3 of 9 shooting, 6 rebounds and 4 blocks.

But his impact was enormous. He made a pair of the game’s biggest plays in the final minute, blocking Sebastian Saiz in the lane with 58 seconds remaining and Arkansas clinging to a 71-70 lead. The next Ole Miss possession, with the Hogs up 3, Kingsley recovered to emphatically swat Rebels point guard Breein Tyree at the rim and then sprinted to the corner to contest a Deandre Burnett 3-pointer. Burnett missed and the Razorbacks survived.

Kingsley recorded all 4 of his blocks in the second half, providing needed rim protection as the Hogs kept the Rebels at bay. With the game on the line, he made 2 huge plays.

— Hogs slow Saiz again

Andy Kennedy was blunt in his assessment of Saiz’ first half when he did the SEC Network halftime interview: “Moses Kingsley kicked his ass.”

Hard to argue with that. The first-team All-SEC selection missed all 5 of his shots and turned the ball over twice, a total non-factor from a scoring standpoint and a continuation of his struggles in the teams’ first meeting, a 98-80 Arkansas win.

He missed his first 5 shots of the second half, too, making him a combined 2 of 23 against the Hogs this year. Saiz turned it around in the final 10 minutes, getting his first bucket with 9:14 left, the first of 4 straight makes to help the Rebels hang with the Hogs.

But he missed his last 2 shots down the stretch, including the one Kingsley blocked. He did record a game-high 17 rebounds, including 6 offensive boards that helped the Rebels score 18 second-chance points.

But his offensive struggles hurt the Rebels. His performances against Arkansas were a stark contrast to what he did the rest of the season. In 2 meetings, Kingsley and Trey Thompson limited Saiz to just 6 of 29 from the floor.

— Hogs showcase late-game prowess

Arkansas displayed its clutch gene again, holding off Ole Miss to improve to 6-1 in games decided by 5 or fewer points this season.

The Razorbacks’ offense wasn’t great in the second half. They only shot 30 percent. But they found a way to get the win, namely by coming up with stops when they had to and making free throws.

Arkansas finished 20 of 23 at the line, including 4 makes by Daryl Macon in the final 2 minutes. He made 2 big ones to extend the lead to 73-70 with 23 seconds left.

Macon is the Hogs’ go-to clutch free throw shooter. He and the rest of the team have shown the ability to step up and knock down free throws in the closing minutes of close games all season, a valuable skill that is directly related to the 6-1 record in close games.

— Arkansas’ title-game path got easier

Arkansas got some good news before it even took the court in Nashville thanks to Vanderbilt’s overtime win against Florida.

The Razorbacks will now face the Commodores in the 2:30 p.m. Saturday semifinal instead of the second-seeded Gators, which swept the Razorbacks in the regular season, with both games decided by double digits.

Vanderbilt did beat Arkansas 72-59 in early February, one of the Razorbacks’ worst performances this year, but the Hogs have already won a matchup in Nashville, rallying from down 15 to top the Commodores in January.

Vanderbilt’s lack of depth showed in that game. This time, the Commodores will be playing their third game in as many days against a more-rested, much-deeper Razorback team.

Both teams were projected as 9 seeds by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi on Friday night. The winner could improve their seeding and will face a likely championship-game matchup with Kentucky, a big shot to bolster their resume.