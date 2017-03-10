Woman attacked with 'sharp object' outside North Little Rock gas station, police say

A woman told police that she suffered severe cuts after being attacked by someone wielding a “sharp object” outside a North Little Rock convenience store.

The North Little Rock Police Department responded to Baptist Health Medical Center-North Little Rock around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to a report.

The victim, a 21-year-old North Little Rock woman, told officers that she was at AGC Food Mart, 2910 E. Broadway, around 7:30 p.m. that night with her fiance.

While her fiance went inside the convenience store to pay for gas, the woman said, a black female approached her and asked for money.

The black female, who was described as wearing baggy clothes and a head scarf, had also asked for money from her earlier in the week at the same gas station, the victim told police.

A short time later, an unknown male appeared with the black female and the victim was attacked with a sharp object, according to the report.

It was not immediately clear what the sharp object was and who had brandished the weapon.

The woman told police that she did not believe the two who approached her had intentions of stealing her money. No items were reported stolen.

Police said the victim suffered a deep cut to her left front shoulder, a small puncture cut next to that cut and several small cuts on both of her hands.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.