2 N.C. prosecutors leave posts

A North Carolina district attorney said Friday that two assistant prosecutors no longer work for him amid charges that they sabotaged investigations of abuse in their secretive religious sect.

District Attorney David Learner's announcement came just two days after he asked the State Bureau of Investigation to look into allegations by former Word of Faith Fellowship members against Frank Webster and Chris Back. As part of an ongoing investigation by The Associated Press, nine ex-congregants had said the men, both of them ministers of the church, provided legal advice, helped at strategy sessions and participated in a mock trial for four congregants charged with harassing a former member.

"I cannot allow the integrity of the office to be called into question," Learner said in a statement. "My administration is dedicated to the fair and impartial administration of criminal justice."

The ex-congregants also said that Back and Webster, who is church leader Jane Whaley's son-in-law, helped disrupt a social services investigation into child abuse in 2015 and had attended meetings where Whaley warned congregants to lie to investigators about abuse incidents.

Ben Cooper, an attorney who left Word of Faith Fellowship in 2014, said it's the first time he can recall that church leadership has been held accountable for their actions.

"It's a much needed first step," said Cooper, who grew up in the church with his parents and eight siblings.

The Associated Press' 18-month investigation, supported by on-the-record interviews with 43 members of the church, found decades of physical and emotional abuse. They said congregants were punched, choked and thrown through walls as part of a violent form of deliverance meant to purify sinners.

Learner's statement Friday did not say if the men resigned or if he fired them, and the district attorney's office didn't respond to questions. When the AP's story about Webster and Back was released Monday, the district attorney said the two men were still employees, did not face pending criminal charges and that the matter was a personnel issue. On Wednesday, in asking for the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to look into it, he said the men would keep working for his office during that investigation.

The State Bureau of Investigation, North Carolina's state police, subsequently confirmed that it was investigating Back and Webster, but declined to provide any details. Learner did not say what specifically prompted the change in his assistants' employment status.

Under North Carolina law, prosecutors cannot provide legal advice or be involved in outside cases in any manner. Violation of those rules can lead to ethics charges, dismissal or disbarment. Offering legal advice in an ongoing investigation to help a person avoid prosecution could lead to criminal charges.

Back and Webster have not responded to several messages seeking comment.

Rachael Bryant, who left the church in 2015, said Back and Webster helped Whaley in a meeting where they discussed a member who said he was slapped, punched and choked for two hours to expel homosexual demons.

Back sat in a chair, imitating the victim, Matthew Fenner. Whaley then had everyone who was in the room that night to show what they did to Fenner.

"Some would point to his head and say, 'I put my hand on him right here.' But then she would start screaming: 'No, no, no, no! You did not do that! Your hand was not on his head!'" said Bryant, who said Back and Webster did nothing to stop Whaley's coaching.

Five people were charged with attacking Fenner, but no trial date has been set because of persistent legal wrangling.

The church has 750 members in North Carolina and nearly 2,000 members in churches based in Brazil and Ghana.

