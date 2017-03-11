Attack at NLR store leaves woman cut

A woman told police she was cut severely in an attack by someone wielding a "sharp object" outside a North Little Rock convenience store.

Police went to Baptist Health Medical Center in North Little Rock where they spoke to the victim around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to a report.

The victim, a 21-year-old North Little Rock woman, told officers she was at AGC Food Mart, 2910 E. Broadway, around 7:30 that night with her fiance.

While her fiance went inside to pay for gas, the victim said, a woman approached her and asked for money.

The woman, who was described as black and wearing baggy clothes and a headscarf, had asked her for money earlier in the week at the same gas station, the victim told police.

A short time later, a man joined the woman, and the victim was attacked with a sharp object, according to the report.

It was not immediately clear what the object was or who had brandished it.

The woman told police she did not believe the two who approached her had intentions of robbing her because nothing was stolen.

Police said the victim had a deep cut on the front of left shoulder, a small puncture next to that cut and several nicks on both hands.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Metro on 03/11/2017