Basketball: Fayetteville relies on Franklin to deliver clutch plays

FAYETTEVILLE -- If today's game between Fayetteville and North Little Rock is close at the end, there's one player Fayetteville wants to take the critical shots.

It's junior center Jasmine Franklin, who is shooting 85 percent from the floor in the fourth quarter when games are often decided.

"Jasmine is an extremely strong kid and her speed is amazing," Fayetteville coach Vic Rimmer said. "When her motor is running high, I'm not sure there's another post player in Arkansas as good as she is."

Franklin's motor was running high when Fayetteville defeated Little Rock Central 49-40 to advance to today's Class 7A State championship game at 11 a.m. in Hot Springs. Franklin scored 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field and also grabbed 19 rebounds, including half of the team's 22 offensive boards.

For the season, Franklin is averaging 11.5 points and 10 rebounds per game while shooting 67 percent from the floor.

"Jasmine had 11 offensive rebounds and 19 total and that's crazy," freshman guard Sasha Goforth said. "Any time I miss a shot, she is always there to get the rebound. She's so great for our team and a good friend, on and off the court."

A victory today would punctuate a standout season for the Lady Bulldogs, who beat then-No. 2 nationally ranked Duncanville, Texas 67-60 at the Sandra Meadows Classic in December. Duncanville recently won its second consecutive and 10th state title in Class 6A in Texas.

Winning is nothing new for Franklin, who is a state champion in the shot put and discus for the Fayetteville track and field team. But she's eager for a championship today that she can share with her teammates in basketball.

"It would mean so much if I could help win this with my girls," said Franklin, who had 23 points against rival Springdale on Senior Night at Fayetteville. "North Little Rock is really good, but I can't wait for the game."

Today's game between Fayetteville (28-2) and North Little Rock (29-2) matches the past two champions in Arkansas' largest classification. North Little Rock won the state championship last season while Fayetteville returned home with the title in 2015.

North Little Rock is led by center Yo'Myris Morris and guard Amber Hawkins, who combined for 23 points in a 49-40 win over Van Buren in a semifinal game. Morris added 17 rebounds, including nine on the offensive end.

"We're very similar," Rimmer said of the matchup with North Little Rock. "They have a very good point guard, they shoot really well, and they have a really good post player. We're so evenly-match that we cold play well and not win. The same thing can be said about North Little Rock."

Franklin doesn't want a repeat of last season when Fayetteville lost to Little Rock Central in the quarterfinals of the state tournament.

"That game really motivated us for the season we've had this year," Franklin said. "We have so much motivation now to go and win it all."

