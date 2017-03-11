Duke races past North Carolina

NEW YORK — Jayson Tatum scored 24 points and No. 14 Duke rallied past No. 6 North Carolina with another lightning-fast surge in the second half, taking advantage of foul trouble for Tar Heels point guard Joel Berry II and beating its fierce rival 93-83 on Friday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference semifinals.

Luke Kennard had 20 points and Grayson Allen added 18 off the bench for the Blue Devils (26-8), who will play for the title tonight against No. 16 Florida State or No. 22 Notre Dame.

By winning the second game between the teams in seven days, fifth-seeded Duke took two of three in the season series against the top-seeded Tar Heels (27-7). It was their first ACC Tournament matchup since the Blue Devils won the 2011 championship game.

In another game involving ACC men’s teams Friday, Steve Vasturia and Bonzie Colson each scored 18 points and No. 22 Notre Dame (25-8) knocked off No. 16 Florida State 77-73 to advance to the conference tournament title game. Dwayne Bacon led Florida State (25-8 with 18 points.

BIG EAST

NO. 2 VILLANOVA 55,

SETON HALL 53

NEW YORK — Josh Hart scored 19 points, including the game-winning basket with 9.6 seconds to play, and No. 2 Villanova beat Seton Hall in the semifinals of the conference tournament.

Hart’s three-point play on a rebound was the fifth lead change of the final 4 minutes and there were two ties.

There was almost a third as Seton Hall’s Angel Delgado, the nation’s leading rebounder, missed a shot from in close with one second left.

Delgado fell to the court and remained there face down as his teammates tried to console him.

The Wildcats (30-3), the four-time defending regular-season champion, will face the winner of the Creighton-Xavier for the title today.

In another game involving Big East men’s teams Friday, Marcus Foster hit a game-winning three-pointer with eight seconds to play and sixth-seeded Creighton (25-8) defeated Xavier 75-72 to advance to the tournament championship. P.J. Macura had 22 points, including six three-pointers, for seventh-seeded Xavier (21-13).

AMERICAN ATHLETIC

NO. 15 CINCINNATI 80,

TULSA 61

HARTFORD, Conn. — Kyle Washington scored 21 points and Jacob Evans added 20 to lead No. 15 Cincinnati to a rout of Tulsa in the conference quarterfinals.

Troy Caupain added 15 points for the Bearcats (28-4), who led for all but 17 seconds and by as many as 24 points. Corey Henderson Jr. had 15 points and Sterling Taplin scored 10 for Tulsa, which lost three of its final four games to finish the season 15-17.

The Bearcats hit five of their first seven attempts from three-point range. A shot by Jarron Cumberland from behind the arc on the right wing gave Cincinnati an early 23-12 lead.

Cincinnati closed the first half on a 7-0 run and went into the intermission ahead 40-25.

In another game involving AAC men’s teams Friday, Semi Ojeleye scored a career-high 36 points and No. 12 SMU held off East Carolina 81-77 in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament. Sterling Brown added 16 points for SMU (28-4). Caleb White had 17 points and Elijah Hughes added 15 for the Pirates (15-18). ...Jalen Adams scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half to lead sixth-seeded UConn over No. 3 Houston 74-63 in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament. Rodney Purvis added 18 points for the Huskies (16-16). Rob Gray Jr. scored 25 points for the Cougars (21-10).

BIG 12

NO. 23 IOWA STATE 84,

TCU 63

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Deonte Burton scored 22 points, Monte Morris had 15 and No. 23 Iowa State routed TCU to reach its third tournament title game in the past four seasons.

The fourth-seeded Cyclones (22-10) clearly weren’t impressed — or intimidated — by the Horned Frogs’ victory against top-ranked Kansas in the quarterfinals. Iowa State used two big firsthalf runs to assume control, and then stretched its advantage to 26 points midway through the second.

Vladimir Brodziansky and Jaylen Fisher had 10 points apiece for the No. 8 seed Horned Frogs (19-15), but nobody seemed to have much pep in their step after their heart-stopping victory over the Jayhawks.

In another game involving Big 12 men’s teams Friday, West Virginia’s Esa Ahmad made the second of two free throws with 20.2 seconds left, and an off-balance three-pointer by Kansas State’s Kamau Stokes was off at the buzzer, allowing the No. 11 Mountaineers to escape with a 51-50 victory in the conference tournament semifinals. Tarik Phillip tied the game for the Mountaineers (26-7) with a three-pointer with 1:41 left, and the Wildcats (20-13) came up empty at the other end.

BIG TEN

NO. 24 WISCONSIN 70,

INDIANA 60

WASHINGTON — Showing signs that its late-season swoon might be over, No. 24 Wisconsin slowed Indiana’s offense and used Ethan Happ’s 14 points and 12 rebounds to beat the Hoosiers in the conference quarterfinals.

Bronson Koenig scored 16 points to lead five Badgers in double figures.

No. 2 seed Wisconsin (24-8) dropped five of six games down the stretch but now has won two in a row, including its conference tournament opener against 10th-seeded Indiana (18-15), which scored easily a night earlier while beating Iowa.

In other games involving Big Ten men’s teams Friday, Michigan’s wild journey carried right on into the conference semifinals with a 74-70 overtime upset of 13th-ranked Purdue behind D.J. Wilson’s 26 points. The eighth-seeded Wolverines (22-11) got 13 points from Zak Irvin, including their first four of the extra period, against the No. 1 seed Boilermakers (25-7). ...Northwestern roared into the semifinal round of the conference tournament with a 72-64 upset of No. 25 Maryland (24-8), disappointing an enthusiastic — and biased — crowd in Washington. Scottie Lindsey and Vic Law each scored 17 points for the Wildcats (23-10).

Sports on 03/11/2017