Fabulous Phantom worth wait

The staging! The spectacle! The sumptuous sets, and even more sumptuous costumes! The special effects! The singing! The chandelier!

Yes, it has been a long, long wait, and it took a complete rebuild of Robinson Center to make the hall capable of handling one of the biggest shows on the road. But The Phantom of the Opera is definitely worth it.

And even if you already think you know the 30-year-old show, you need to see Cameron Mackintosh's spectacular new production.

The "guts" are the same -- music by Andrew Lloyd Webber; lyrics by Charles Hart and Richard Stilgoe; book by Stilgoe and Lloyd Webber, based on Gaston Leroux's Gothic tale of the masked figure terrorizing a Paris opera house, seeking to make the young soprano he's fallen in love with into a star while destroying her competition.

The staging, particularly in the first act, was the highlight of the show Friday night in Robinson's Performance Hall, followed by awe-inspiring performances by Derrick Davis in the title role (only through Sunday, however; after that the run is in the hands of his understudies) and particularly Katie Travis as his "protege," Christine Daae. I have not heard a better-nuanced performance of "The Music of the Night," which if not handled well can be trite and trying.

Excellent performances also come from Jordan Craig as Raoul, a young nobleman also in love with Christine; Trista Moldovan as imperious diva Carlotta Giudicelli; and Anne Kanengeiser as Madame Giry, ballet mistress and principal Phantom messenger.

The big production numbers -- particularly the dress rehearsal of the "opera" Hannibal in the opening scene and the "Masquerade" number that opens the second act. The sets and costumes are as good or better than you'll see on Broadway and in the West End, where the original production is still running.

I'm not sure if it's the plotting, the staging or the timing, but there's something a bit sketchy about the second act, and the finale doesn't quite come up to the level of the rest of the production. And there was an occasional balance problem with the pit band.

Phantom runs through March 19 at Robinson, 426 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Ticket information is available by calling (501) 244-8800 or online at ticketmaster.com.

Metro on 03/11/2017