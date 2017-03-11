In S. Korea, streets combust after court removes president

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korean police braced for more violence this morning between opponents and supporters of ousted President Park Geun-hye, who was stripped of her powers by the Constitutional Court over a corruption scandal that has plunged the country into a political turmoil.

Three people died and dozens were injured in clashes between police and Park's supporters after the ruling Friday, according to police, which detained seven protesters for questioning.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency was planning to deploy nearly 20,000 officers and hundreds of buses to separate the two crowds, whose passionate rallies have divided the streets near the presidential palace in the past several weekends as the scandal worsened.

The ruling allows possible criminal proceedings against the 65-year-old Park -- prosecutors have named her a criminal suspect -- and makes her South Korea's first democratically elected leader to be removed from office since democracy replaced dictatorship in the late 1980s.

The court's acting chief justice, Lee Jung-mi, accused Park of colluding with longtime confidante Choi Soon-sil to extort tens of millions of dollars from businesses and letting Choi, a private citizen, meddle in state affairs and receive and look at documents with state secrets. Those allegations were previously made by prosecutors, but Park has refused to undergo any questioning, citing a law that gives a sitting leader immunity from prosecution.

Since Park is no longer in power, prosecutors can summon, question and possibly arrest her. It is not clear when prosecutors will try to interview her.

Prosecutors have arrested and indicted a slew of high-profile figures over the scandal, including Choi, top Park administration officials and Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong.

Park didn't vacate the presidential Blue House on Friday as her aides are preparing for her return to her private home in southern Seoul, according to the Blue House. Park has not made a public statement on her removal.

Park's lawyer, Seo Seok-gu, who previously had compared Park's impeachment to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, called the verdict a "tragic decision" made under popular pressure and questioned the fairness of what he called a "kangaroo court."

South Korea must now hold an election within two months to choose Park's successor.

Pre-verdict surveys showed that 70 percent to 80 percent of South Koreans wanted the court to approve Park's impeachment. But there have been worries that Park's ouster would further polarize the country and cause violence.

Some of Park's supporters reacted with anger after the ruling, shouting and hitting police officers and reporters with plastic flagpoles and steel ladders, and climbing on police buses. Anti-Park protesters celebrated by marching in the streets near the presidential Blue House, carrying flags, signs and an effigy of Park dressed in prison clothes and tied up with rope.

Police and hospital officials said three people died while protesting Park's removal. A man in his 70s, believed to be a Park supporter, died after a large speaker that had been mounted on a police truck fell on his head, police said. They are questioning a Park supporter who allegedly knocked off the speaker by stealing a police bus and crashing it into the truck.

Police said that another man in his 70s died early today after collapsing near the court. An official from the nearby Kangbuk Samsung Hospital said another man carried in from the pro-Park rally died shortly after receiving CPR at the hospital.

In a televised speech, Hwang said "there would be people who feel they cannot understand or accept [the court ruling], but it's now time to move on and end all conflict and standoff."

Hwang has led the government as acting leader since Park's impeachment, and he will continue to do so until South Korea elects a new president. Some media reports said Hwang might run for president as a conservative candidate. If that happens, he would have to resign to run and a deputy prime minister would become interim leader.

Information for this article was contributed by Kim Tong-hyung of The Associated Press.

