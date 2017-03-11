Inch of snow possible in north central, northeast Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK — After a week of mild weather and high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s, another blast of winter will move through parts of Arkansas this weekend.

It's a near-repeat of the National Weather Service forecast from two weeks ago, when several days of spring-like temperatures gave way to freeze warnings.

Forecasters say the wintry weather is likely across much of northern Arkansas Saturday. The cold air moving over the area will bring rain, sleet and snow by Sunday.

The weather service says up to 1 inch of snow is expected in the north central and northeast parts of the state.

High temperatures will gradually rebound next week, with highs in the low 50s and upper 40s.