FOOTBALL

Source: Cooks to Patriots

The New England Patriots made a pair of big moves Friday to solidify their receiving group and secondary. A person familiar with the deal said the New Orleans Saints agreed to trade receiver Brandin Cooks to the Patriots in exchange for New England's 2017 first-round selection and a third-round pick. The Saints will also send back a fourth-round pick to New England, said the person who spoke Friday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams have not announced the deal. In Cooks, 23, the Patriots add another speedy and productive young receiver to a group that already includes Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell and veterans Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola. New England also signed coveted free agent and Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore. The No. 10 pick in the 2012 draft, Gilmore was an unrestricted free agent after spending the past five seasons in Buffalo. He joins a secondary that already includes standouts in cornerback Malcolm Butler and safety Devin McCourty. Gilmore is coming off a strong 2016 season, making 48 tackles and a career-high five interceptions.

In other free agent news Friday:

Julius Peppers, a former two-sport star at North Carolina, has agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers. Terms of the deal are unknown. Carolina nearly landed Peppers, a former Panthers' first-round pick, in a reunion deal in 2014, but Peppers ultimately signed with Green Bay. Peppers, No. 5 on the all-time sacks list, averaged more than eight sacks per season with the Packers. Peppers, 37, spent his first eight seasons in Charlotte and made five Pro Bowls over that span. ... Terrance Williams agreed to a four-year, $17 million deal with the Dallas Cowboys. He also will receive an additional $5 million in incentives and $9.5 million guaranteed, according to sources. The Cowboys also came to terms on a one-year deal with free agent defensive tackle Stephen Paea, who fills the void left by Terrell McClain's departure a day earlier. Paea's deal is worth $2 million, according to a source. ... The Green Bay Packers have signed Martellus Bennett, giving quarterback Aaron Rodgers a prolific pass-catching target at tight end. Terms of the deal were not announced by General Manager Ted Thompson. The addition of Bennett likely means that last year's starter, Jared Cook, won't return to Green Bay. Cook became a favorite option down the stretch for Rodgers. The nine-year veteran Bennett played last season for New England, making 55 catches for 701 yards and seven touchdowns over 16 games. ... Robert Griffin III was released Friday by the Cleveland Browns less than 24 hours after trading for Houston QB Brock Osweiler. Not that Osweiler is certain to be staying in Cleveland, which has stockpiled draft picks for the next two years and could be bargaining for the likes of New England backup Jimmy Garoppolo. ... The Minnesota Vikings have made another big move to bolster their lagging offensive line, agreeing to terms with former Carolina Panthers right tackle Mike Remmers on a five-year contract worth as much as $30 million. The Vikings earlier finalized a contract with Riley Reiff, who will likely take over at left tackle. ... The Denver Broncos have continued beefing up their offensive line by signing tackle Menelik Watson away from the Oakland Raiders shortly after they introduced their new left guard, Ronald Leary. Watson signed a three-year deal with Denver. ... The Tennessee Titans are keeping tight end Phillip Supernaw (Ouachita Baptist). The Titans have agreed to terms on a multiyear contract with Supernaw, pending a physical. Supernaw has been with Tennessee the last two seasons and totaled seven catches and 22 special-teams tackles during that stretch. ... The Cincinnati Bengals have re-signed cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick to a five-year contract. Cincinnati's first-round draft choice in 2012, Kirkpatrick has started 32 of the last 35 Bengals games. His three interceptions in 2016 were tied for the team lead. He led the team in passes defensed in 2015 and was second in 2016. ... The highest-profile quarterback who soon figures to become available, Dallas' Tony Romo, was still a Cowboy on Friday.

Documents unsealed

Documents unsealed in a lawsuit by 1,800 former NFL players provide a behind-the-scenes glimpse at how team and league medical personnel plied players with powerful painkillers for years, often in apparent violation of federal drug laws. The lawsuit being heard by U.S. District Court Judge William Alsup in the northern district of California has been moving through the court system for more than two years. Alsup ruled last July to begin discovery, allowing plaintiffs' lawyers to interview potential witnesses and gather documents such as emails and memos from the teams related to the case. The documents appear to show a cavalier attitude toward the storage, transport and distribution of controlled substances, as well as prescription medicines, which the lawsuit contends were often obtained illegally. In addition to alleging repeated violations of the federal Controlled Substances Act, the lawsuit contends players were routinely given drugs without information or regard for their long-term health. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in an email to The Washington Post, which obtained a copy of the documents before they were unsealed, that the "clubs and their medical staffs are all in compliance with the Controlled Substances Act. ... Any claim or suggestion to the contrary is simply wrong."

BASEBALL

U.S. beats Colombia

Adam Jones hit the winning RBI single with two out in the 10th inning Friday night, and the United States overcame a two-run deficit to beat Colombia 3-2 in their opening game of the World Baseball Classic at Miami. The Americans improved their all-time WBC record to 11-10. They failed to make the finals in the three previous events and next face the Dominican Republic, the defending champions. U.S. starter Chris Archer retired all 12 batters he faced. Archer, coming off a 9-19 season with Tampa Bay, struck out three and needed only 41 pitches to get through four innings. He was removed by Manager Jim Leyland well shy of the limit of 65 pitches for the first round. Colombian starter Carlos Quintana was also dominant, holding the Americans hitless until Brandon Crawford singled with two out in the sixth. Quintana was then pulled because he had thrown 63 pitches, and Colombia's 2-0 lead was soon gone, too. William Cuevas gave up an RBI double by Jones and threw a wild pitch that allowed the tying run to score in the sixth. In other games Friday, outfielder Alfredo Despaigne hit a grand slam in the fifth inning to lead Cuba over Australia 4-3 and into the second round of the WBC at Tokyo. Despaigne, who played for the Chiba Lotte Marines in Japan the last three seasons, connected off Australia pitcher Lachlan Wells for his second home run of the tournament. Cuba finished Pool B with a 2-1 record and will face Israel at Tokyo Dome on Sunday. Also, Seiji Kobayashi and Sho Nakata both hit two-run home runs as Japan beat China 7-1 to finish Pool B with a 3-0 record. Two-time champion Japan will open the second round against the Netherlands on Sunday.

GOLF

Hadwin takes lead

Adam Hadwin ran off five consecutive birdies to start the back nine Friday at the Valspar Championship at Palm Harbor, Fla., and posted a 7-under 64 to take a one-shot lead into the weekend. Even playing in the afternoon in a strong breeze and crustier putting surfaces, the Canadian one-putted every hole on the back nine until he had no choice but to lag a 20-foot birdie attempt on the 18th hole to make sure it didn't race all the way off the green and into the fairway. He shot 29 on the back nine and reached the halfway point at Innisbrook at 10-under 132, one shot clear of Jim Herman. Herman, coming off a 62 in the opening round, began with 11 consecutive pars before trading birdies and bogeys and settling for a 71. Tyrone Van Aswegen had a 65 and was two shots behind, followed by a group at 7-under 135 that included British Open champion Henrik Stenson (71), Russell Henley (71) and Dominic Bozzelli (68). David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) had a 1-over 72 and is at even-par 142 after two rounds. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) and Bryce Molder (Conway) did not make the cut.

MOTOR SPORTS

John Surtees dies

John Surtees, who won the 1964 Formula One championship and was the only man to win world titles on both two and four wheels, died Friday. He was 83. The British driver's family said in a statement that Surtees died Friday afternoon after being treated for an existing respiratory condition. Besides winning the F1 title for Ferrari, Surtees also won 500cc motorcycle world titles in 1956, '58, '59 and '60. Surtees is survived by his wife Jane and two daughters, Leonora and Edwina. A son, Henry, died in 2009.

Sports on 03/11/2017