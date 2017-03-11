On I-40, rig flips, driver dies

A Bismarck man died after the tractor-trailer he was driving Thursday morning crossed the median on Interstate 40 and overturned in Prairie County, according to state police.

Timothy Ray Cockman, 48, was traveling east on I-40 at mile marker 190, about 5 miles west of Fredonia, around 6 a.m., when his Freightliner went through cables, crossed the median into westbound traffic and overturned, the Arkansas State Police said in a preliminary report.

Cockman was killed as a result of the crash. No other injures were reported.

Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described in the report as clear and dry.

Also Thursday, state police reported that a Jacksonville man died after being struck by a train and ejected from his vehicle in a crash earlier this year in Pulaski County.

The accident occurred about 12:15 a.m. Jan. 22 when Bahiyu Williams, 39, was traveling westbound on Trickey Lane at South Redmond Road in Jacksonville, according to the state police.

In a preliminary report, authorities said Williams drove the pickup past a train crossing guard that had been activated and was struck by an Amtrak train as it traveled north. The impact caused Williams to be ejected from his 1997 Dodge Ram.

Police said Williams was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Roads were wet at the time of the crash, according to the report.

