Police club search results in 2 arrests

Two Texarkana residents were arrested after police discovered dozens of illegal gambling machines Thursday at a nightclub, police said.

Fredrick Waller, 42, and Larry McFadden, 60, were each detained on a charge of operating a gambling house, according to a news release from the Texarkana Police Department.

The Bi-State Narcotics Task Force on Thursday executed a search warrant at Club Blitz, at 1200 E. Broad St. in Texarkana, as part of an investigation into the club's practices, the release said.

State Desk on 03/11/2017