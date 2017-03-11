Police club search results in 2 arrests
This article was published today at 2:10 a.m.
Two Texarkana residents were arrested after police discovered dozens of illegal gambling machines Thursday at a nightclub, police said.
Fredrick Waller, 42, and Larry McFadden, 60, were each detained on a charge of operating a gambling house, according to a news release from the Texarkana Police Department.
The Bi-State Narcotics Task Force on Thursday executed a search warrant at Club Blitz, at 1200 E. Broad St. in Texarkana, as part of an investigation into the club's practices, the release said.
State Desk on 03/11/2017
Print Headline: Police club search results in 2 arrests
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police club search results in 2 arrests
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.