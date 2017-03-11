Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Al Bassham, 20, of 651 N. Wilson Ave., Apt. B in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with delivery of a controlled substance. Bassham was released from the Washington County Detention Center on a $3,500 bond.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Anthony James Smith, 51, of 2009 G St. in Rogers was arrested Friday in connection with second-degree forgery. Smith was being held at the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Andrew Warren Medford, 18, of 1205 Cruther St. in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with hindering apprehension or prosecution, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear. Medford was being held Friday at the Benton County Jail on a partial bond of $10,000.

Bentonville

• Joshua Aaron Kelley-Lucas, 29, of 12898 Douglas Lane in Rogers was arrested Thursday in connection with first-degree criminal mischief, residential burglary and first-degree stalking. Kelley-Lucas was being held Friday at the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• James Tanner, 33, of 704 E. Eastview Drive in Rogers was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault and first-degree terroristic threatening. Tanner was being held at the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Martin Enoch King, 55, of 1805 S. Eighth St., Apt. 16 in Rogers was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and second-degree domestic battery. King was being held Friday at the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Cody Blake Delano Willeford, 28, of 8917 W. Ballpark Road in Marlow, Okla., was arrested Friday in connection with third-degree domestic battery and first-degree terroristic threatening. Willeford was being held at the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• William Steven Christian, 39, of 2192 McRay Ave. in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with second-degree forgery. Christian was being held Friday at the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Gerson Pineda, 20, of 1718 Joshua Lane in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with residential burglary, theft of property and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pineda was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a partial bond of $5,000.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• John Grandon, 31, of 11236 Royal Oaks Road in Prairie Grove was arrested Thursday in connection with second-degree domestic battery. Grandon was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Police

Fayetteville

• Assault was reported at 11:51 p.m. Thursday at 1505 N. Leverett Ave.

• Assault was reported at 10:04 p.m. Thursday at 1864 W. Bedford Loop.

NW News on 03/11/2017