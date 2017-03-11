Rick Lee’s Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Whitmore in the sixth

BEST BET Nikki's Rose in the second

LONG SHOT Comic Summer in the third

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3 percent)

MEET 92-317 (29.1 percent)

Confidence ratings

*educated guess

**things to like

***plenty to like

****confident choice

1 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $5,000.

SMARTIFIED** has finished with energy to win 2 of his past 3 races, and he has improved for trainer Jon Arnett and picks up a winning rider. BIG SUGARUSH finished fourth when overmatched in a starter allowance race, but he won his last two claiming races at Remington, and he, too, figures a late danger. MAGNUM FORCE has been competitive when running for $5,000, and he was claimed last time out by high-percentage connections and may improve.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Smartified;Rocco;Arnett;9-2

7 Big Sugarush;Vazquez;Villafranco;3-1

8 Magnum Force;Franco;Diodoro;7-2

3 Nobadeer;Birzer;Ackerman;15-1

11 Ship Disturber;Canchari;Roberts;5-1

10 Sea of Change;Pompell;Cox;8-1

*14 Unbridled Venture;De La Cruz;Arnett;8-1

*13 Starter;Contreras;Asmussen;10-1

5 Jump and Go;Borel;Wiggins;15-1

9 Concord Joe;Loveberry;Caldwell;15-1

4 Painted Valley;BQuinonez;Holthus;20-1

2 Moon Song;Lantz;Campbell;20-1

12 Trident Hero;Felix;Litfin;20-1

1 Mysterious Promise;St Julien;Hartman;20-1

denotes also eligible

2 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up who never won 2 races, Arkansas-bred, claiming $20,000

NIKKI'S ROSE**** followed a maiden victory with a strong third-place finish in a $100k stake, and a similar effort in this conditioned claiming race should land her in the winner's circle. ROXY ROCKET crossed the wire one position behind the top selection in the Downthedustyroad, and she is getting back in peak form and making her third start after a long layoff. BLUSHING BELLA was forwardly placed in a fifth-place allowance finish, is dropping in class and gets a break in the weights with an apprentice rider aboard.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Nikki's Rose;Santana;Cates;8-5

10 Roxy Rocket;Felix;McBride;4-1

1 Blushing Bella;Clawson;Stuart;8-1

7 Bittersweet;Birzer;Anderson;8-1

9 Explosive Candy;Franco;Jayaraman;12-1

2 Diva of Disaster;Borel;Howard;15-1

11 Little Shoes;Thompson;Hornsby;20-1

8 Geris Hand;Gallardo;Caudill;15-1

6 Blue Mermaid;Loveberry;Milligan;20-1

4 Miss Seven K;Quinonez;Cline;30-1

3 May We Prosper;BQuinonez;Martin;20-1

3 Purse $26,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up who have won 2 races, claiming $20,000

COMIC SUMMER** dueled for the lead while caught between rivals and eased away to a clear victory in her debut sprinting, but she is bred to route and has recorded good subsequent workouts. BLUEBERRY SHINE rallied to a 2-turn maiden victory, and the pace figures fast enough to set up her late run for trainer Ken McPeek, who has gotten hot. LEARNING CURVE broke her maiden sprinting immediately after finishing second behind the top selection, and she does have proven route ability.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Comic Summer;De La Cruz;Jayaraman;20-1

9 Blueberry Shine;Hill;McPeek;5-2

8 Learning Curve;St Julien;Caldwell;3-1

6 Itasca Falls;Birzer;Jacquot;7-2

1 Sperling;Felix;Mason;12-1

3 Fazzle Dazzle;Franco;Diodoro;6-1

2 Grace At Midnight;Landeros;Anderson;12-1

5 You Vow Me;Perez;Puhl;10-1

10 Bosses Money;Court;Fires;15-1

7 A Song of Faith;Eramia;Wallace;20-1

4 Purse $72,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight.

JACKSON HILL** tired inside the final furlong after contesting a fast pace in a deceptive fourth-place debut, and she is bred top and bottom for speed. GO GLAM showed speed and promise in her career debut last summer at Churchill, and the Steve Asmussen trainee figures to be stronger and faster as a 3-year-old. TEMPTING OUR FATE received plenty of betting activity in her debut, but had trouble at the break and never had a chance to show her talent, and she is switching to a winning rider.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Jackson Hill;Laviolette;Smith;4-1

9 Go Glam;Contreras;Asmussen;5-1

3 Tempting Our Fate;Canchari;Hartman;6-1

2 Care;Lanerie;Stall;12-1

4 Conquest Tapgirl;Vazquez;Caldwell;9-2

1 She's Ventastic;Pompell;Pompell;12-1

7 Never Hungover;Birzer;Lukas;8-1

8 Merrimac;Rocco;Hobby;6-1

5 Southern Munny;Loveberry;Milligan;20-1

5 Purse $25,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up who have never won 3 races, claiming $15,000.

HOLIDAY MAN** has done most of his best racing at Oaklawn, including both career victories, and he is taking a significant drop in claiming price and figures to work out a stalking trip. GLITNIR set the pace and held on well when finishing third in an unusually fast conditioned-claiming race, which clearly earned the field's fastest last-race Beyer figure. FAR OUT KAILEE finished third at this condition after a 9-length victory, and he encountered early trouble in the race and is switching to a winning veteran rider.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Holiday Man;Contreras;Asmussen;3-1

7 Glitnir;Cannon;Van Meter;7-2

9 Far Out Kailee;Eramia;Hartman;4-1

6 Daftar;Santana;Diodoro;6-1

11 Sword of David;Canchari;Robertson;5-1

3 Greyjoy;Pompell;Smith;8-1

5 Quiet Ry;Felix;Puhl;20-1

10 Vacanza;Quinonez;Litfin;20-1

1 Rarin to Go;Borel;Frazee;20-1

2 Golden York;Birzer;Cleborad;30-1

8 Ten to Show;Loveberry;Milligan;30-1

6 The Hot Springs. Purse $125,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up.

WHITMORE**** is unbeaten and untested in four career sprint races, recent works have been strong and he picks up a leading rider in Ricardo Santana. IVAN FALLUNOVALOT is a graded stakes-winning sprinter who had a 4-race winning streak end in fourth-place finish at odds-on favoritism in the King Cotton. May be sitting on a powerful performance with 2 strong works since last race. HOLY BOSS ships from New Orleans after a decisive sprint-stake victory, and he is a multiple Grade I-placed sprinter who has won 2 of 3 at Oaklawn.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Whitmore;Santana;Moquett;9-5

3 Ivan Fallunovalot;Borel;Howard;3-1

1 Holy Boss;Contreras;Asmussen;7-2

8 Storm Advisory;Franco;Diodoro;5-1

2 Fish Trappe Road;Vazquez;Calhoun;10-1

6 Recount;Landeros;DiVito;12-1

5 Candy Ruby;Cannon;Van Berg;15-1

7 Chief Cicatriz;Hill;Davis;20-1

7 Purse $24,500, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won 2 races, claiming $15,000.

SET THE TRAPPE** finished second behind a sharp post-time favorite in his first race for winning trainer Chris Hartman, is taking a drop in price and may benefit from a positive rider change. SKY WONDER was narrowly defeated 2 races back at this level, is adding blinkers and is switching to a leading rider. PROPER DECORUM broke his maiden sprinting and is back at one turn after a useful fifth-place route finish. He is also dropping in claiming price.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

12 Set the Trappe;Eramia;Hartman;5-2

7 Sky Wonder;Franco;DiVito;9-2

1 Proper Decorum;Quinonez;Von Hemel;10-1

11 Rippin Ranger;Felix;Mason;6-1

*14 American Roma;Corbett;Matthews;10-1

5 Trust Your Gut;Contreras;Asmussen;9-2

8 Vbreeze;Kennedy;Haran;20-1

4 Omaha Hurry;Canchari;Robertson;12-1

3 Cap's Tale;Birzer;Vance;15-1

6 Night Spree;St Julien;Irwin;20-1

*13 Elle's Holiday;Lanerie;McPeek;12-1

2 Get That Box;Laviolette;Smith;20-1

9 Congrats Given;Landeros;Campbell;20-1

10 Riqqa;Hill;Von Hemel;12-1

denotes also eligible

8 The Honeybee. $200,000 purse, 1 1/16 Miles, 3-year-old fillies

ELATE*** was a 12-length debut winner running 1 mile at Aqueduct. She ships from Florida on the heels of a second-place stake finish at Tampa and figures to be ideally placed behind an expected contentious pace. TAPA TAPA TAPA upset the top selection in the Suncoast at Tampa, which happened to be her first race on dirt and her first in blinkers. IT TIZ WELL easily defeated entry-level allowance rivals at 7 furlongs, and the Santa Anita shipper has early speed and represents a strong California stable.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Elate;Lezcano;Mott;5-2

7 Tapa Tapa Tapa;Castanon;Hamm;6-1

6 It Tiz Well;Nakatani;Hollendorfer;3-1

1 Chanel's Legacy;Birzer;Chleborad;8-1

5 Perfect Wife;Lanerie;McPeek;8-1

4 My Sweet Stella;Vazquez;Lukas;12-1

3 Someday Soon;De La Cruz;Van Meter;12-1

9 Tap of War;Borel;Von Hemel;20-1

11 Benner Island;Franco;Cox;15-1

8 Ever So Clever;Contreras;Asmussen;12-1

10 Lovely Bernadette;Canchari;DiVito;15-1

9 Purse $72,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

RAPID DIAL** is a first-time starter who is bred to be fast, has good works dating back to last summer at Arlington, and trainer Ingrid Mason wins with this kind. OLIVIA'S UNCLE set an honest pace in a clear runner-up finish at Fair Grounds, is lightly raced appears the one to beat. ARCH CAT is another unraced 3-year-old who has been showing talent in his morning works, and he, too, has a win-early pedigree.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Rapid Dial;Felix;Mason;12-1

4 Olivia's Uncle;Contreras;Asmussen;4-1

2 Arch Cat;Court;Fires;6-1

7 The Gipper;Santana;Cox;5-1

5 Likeitlikethat;Nakatani;Stall;6-1

8 Lawton;Lanerie;Morse;9-2

1 Hot Shot Kid;Canchari;Robertson;8-1

3 Conquest Archie;Loveberry;Danner;12-1

10 Hickory Island;Hill;McPeek;12-1

12 Indy Hill;Marquez;Lukas;15-1

6 Big John Striker;Johnson;Hartlage;20-1

*13 President Elect;De La Cruz;Haran;30-1

*14 Neon Gator;Thompson;Gowan;20-1

11 Reaction;St Julien;Moquett;30-1

denotes also eligible

Exotic wagering possibilities

• The 50-cent Pick-3 starting in race 2 begins with a likely "single" in Nikki's Rose, which saves money considering the third race is a competitive one and several will need to be on a ticket to confidently cover the race. The fourth race is a nine-horse field but the race seems at least four deep. The 50-cent late Pick-4 begins in the sixth and I really like Whitmore as a single. The seventh race appears a 4-horse battle, and the eighth race is a 3 or 4-filly race. I like a long shot in the ninth (Rapid Dial) but several appear to have the credentials to win.

Sports on 03/11/2017