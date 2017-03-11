Scrappy Vandy upsets Florida

SEC TOURNAMENT

VANDERBILT 72, NO. 17 FLORIDA 62, OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Riley LaChance scored five of his 18 points in overtime, and Vanderbilt topped No. 17 Florida 72-62 Friday night in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

The Commodores (19-14) beat the Gators for the third time this season and second in seven days to earn a berth today in the semifinals against Mississippi or Arkansas. First-year Coach Bryce Drew has Vanderbilt in the semifinals for the first time since 2013 with a victory that should push his Commodores firmly into the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive year.

Florida (24-8) fought back from an eight-point deficit to force overtime thanks to KeVaughn Allen, who made a tying three with 1:42 left. The Gators had the ball with the game tied at 58 but missed two shots in the final seconds of regulation.

Vanderbilt scored the first seven points of OT, with LaChance's jumper with 4:02 to go putting the Commodores ahead to stay.

Luke Kornet had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Vanderbilt, and Jeff Roberson finished with 16 points. Matthew Fisher-Davis added 11 points.

Allen and Kasey Hill each finished with 16 points for Florida. The Gators missed out on what would have been their first trip to the semifinals since 2014.

The SEC's best three-point shooters, fresh off beating Texas A&M for a third time this season, had the advantage from beyond the arc against the second-seeded Gators. The Commodores, who matched a season low with only five made threes against the Gators last Saturday, went 11 of 27 (40.7 percent) from 3 compared to just 6 of 23 (26.1 percent) by Florida.

The Commodores led 33-28 at halftime and were up by eight a couple times, the last with 3:27 left.

The Gators, who lost the regular-season series by a combined four points, tied it up with eight consecutive points, with Allen's three helping force overtime.

Other losses over the past few days should keep the Gators a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament along with a chance to open in Orlando. The best thing the Gators can hope for is not to see Vanderbilt anywhere in their bracket once the pairings are announced Sunday. Mike White, the SEC coach of the year, is 0-5 against Vanderbilt.

Drew now has beaten White three times in his inaugural season. He also has two more victories in the SEC tournament than his predecessor, Kevin Stallings, managed over the past three seasons.

NO. 8 KENTUCKY 71, GEORGIA 60

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Isaiah Briscoe and De'Aaron Fox each scored 20 points, Bam Adebayo added 13 and No. 8 Kentucky went on to beat Georgia in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.

Coming off a double bye as the No. 1 seed, the well-rested Wildcats started both halves quickly and steadily pulled away for a double-digit win over the Bulldogs after two close victories. Kentucky (27-5) offset 38 percent shooting by holding Georgia to 19 of 57 from the field (33 percent) and leading by as many as 18 in its tournament opener.

Briscoe provided the biggest lift, making 8 of 15 for his highest output since scoring a season-high 23 against Georgia on Jan. 31. Fox battled foul trouble but made 7 of 12 while Adebayo grabbed 10 rebounds to help Kentucky advance to Saturday's semifinal against the winner between fifth-seeded Alabama and No. 4 seed South Carolina.

J.J. Frazier had 15 points and Yante Maten added 12 for the eighth-seeded Bulldogs (19-14), who played their second tournament game in as many days.

ALABAMA 64, SOUTH CAROLINA 53

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Braxton Key had 18 points, Riley Norris added 12 and Alabama made 10 of 12 free throws down the stretch to get past South Carolina in a conference tournament quarterfinal.

Key made 3 of 4 from the line during the critical stretch that finally gave the Crimson Tide space from the Gamecocks in a tense contest.

The Tide (19-13) scored the game's final 10 points to earn their second consecutive victory over the Gamecocks, who missed their final seven shots. They also controlled the boards 42-27 and shot 45 percent to move on to today's semifinals against top-seeded Kentucky.

Sindarius Thornwell had 16 points for South Carolina (22-10) but struggled much of the game. P.J. Dozier had 15 points and Rakym Felder had 10 as the Gamecocks shot 37 percent.

