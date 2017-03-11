BASKETBALL

Harding women advance

Harding University's women held Arkansas Tech University to a season-low 46 points in the first round of the NCAA Division II Central Regional at Rhodes-Reaves Field House in Searcy.

Sydnie Jones led Harding (28-3) with 15 points and 8 rebounds, while Caroline Hogue had 12 points and 9 rebounds as Harding prevailed 59-46. Senior point guard A'ndrea Haney had nine points and six assists.

Anissa Pounds led Arkansas Tech (22-8) with 17 points and was the lone Golden Sun to score at least 10 points. Cheyenne North took game honors with 13 rebounds and four blocked shots.

The Lady Bisons jumped out to a 13-3 lead in the first five minutes and pushed that edge to 19-7 after one quarter.

Harding committed two opening-half turnovers, and held Arkansas Tech without a field goal in the final 5:24 of the second quarter to go into the break up 33-20.

The Golden Suns missed their final 15 field-goal attempts of the third quarter as Harding led 47-26 heading into the final quarter.

Arkansas Tech closed to within 56-44 on a Pounds field goal in the final three minutes, but the Golden Suns couldn't get any closer.

Harding made 21 of 53 field goals while Arkansas Tech was limited to 18-of-60 shooting for 30 percent. The Golden Suns made 2 of 20 three-pointers.

The second-seeded Lady Bisons advance to today's semifinal where they will face the winner of No. 3 Minnesota State-Moorhead and No. 6 Central Missouri.

GOLF

UALR men sixth in rain-shortened tournament

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock's men's team is in sixth place after completing the first round of the rain-shortened Border Olympics in Laredo, Texas.

The Trojans shot a 283 in Friday's first round and trailed Houston by five strokes. Of the 19 schools participating, four -- Texas-San Antonio, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana-Lafayette and Rice -- did not finish their first round.

Houston, Campbell and Sacramento State finished their rounds with a 282. Texas-San Antonio had a 258 with its players still on the course.

Individually, UALR's Noah Tullos is in second place with a 5-under-par 67. Mike Colgate of Nebraska and Zach Sudinsky of Stephen F. Austin lead with a 6-under 66.

ATHLETICS

Hogs on community service

A group of more than 40 University of Arkansas, Fayetteville athletes across all sports will participate in a Lift Up America event to fight domestic hunger today at 9:15 a.m. on campus.

The UA students will gather to load nearly 40,000 pounds of food donated by Tyson Foods, which will be distributed through the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank to 60 partner agencies across the region.

The event will take place at the Jerry & Gene Jones Family Student-Athlete Success Center at 1229 W. Meadow St. on campus.

-- Tom Murphy

