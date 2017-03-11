STATE DIVISION I BASEBALL ROUNDUPS

SUN BELT

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 6, UALR 4

Stephen F. Austin (6-9) scored two runs in the eighth inning to break a 4-4 tie and won Friday's series opener over the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (6-8) at Jaycees Field in Nacogdoches, Texas.

The Trojans took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on Nik Gifford's RBI double and Zach Baker's sacrifice fly.

The Lumberjacks tied the game in the bottom of the second on Josh Campbell's two-run single.

Danny Mitchell scored on a wild pitch to put UALR ahead 3-2 in the top of the third, but Stephen F. Austin took the lead on an RBI double by Zac Michener, who scored on a wild pitch for a 4-3 lead. The Trojans tied the game on Dalton Thomas' RBI single in the top of the eighth.

The Lumberjacks outhit the Trojans 7-3.

LOUISIANA TECH 19-5, ARKANSAS STATE 3-6

Garrett Rucker was 2 for 2, while Justin Felix was 2 for 3 with a double, a home run and 2 RBI as Arkansas State University (9-6) salvaged a split by winning the second game of Friday's doubleheader over Louisiana Tech (13-2) at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro.

ASU went 1-1 for the day despite right fielder Marshall Boggs' 4-hit, 9-RBI performance in the doubleheader.

The Bulldogs took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning of the second game on a two-run double from Boggs and Jonathan Washam scored on a fielding error by Derek Birginske. The Red Wolves tied the game in the bottom of the third on RBI singles from Rucker and Joe Schrimpf, as well as a sacrifice fly by Justin Felix.

Louisiana Tech took a 4-3 lead in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly, Felix hit a home run to left field and Rucker scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead for good at 5-4. The teams traded runs in the seventh inning to set the final margin.

Reliever Tanner Kirby (3-0) earned the victory for ASU after allowing 1 earned run on 2 hits with 2 walks and 2 strikeouts in 2 innings. Tyler Zuber earned his third save of the season after allowing 2 walks with 3 strikeouts over 2 innings.

Jordan Washam went 4 for 6 with 2 RBI and 3 runs scored in the first game as Louisiana Tech had 17 hits. Rucker hit a home run to right field in the bottom of the first to give ASU its only lead before Lousiana Tech scored four runs in the third on an RBI single from Washam and a three-run home run by Brent Diaz.

The Bulldogs scored six runs in the sixth inning, keyed by Boggs' two-out three-run home run to left field. Boggs added a grand slam in the eighth inning, which saw Louisiana Tech take an 18-3 lead after scoring five runs in the inning. ASU scored two runs in the sixth on an RBI triple from Grant Hawkins and a sacrifice fly from Jake Bakamus.

The Red Wolves had five hits and committed three errors. Alex Howard went 2 for 3 with 1 run scored to lead ASU offensively. Diaz finished 3 for 5 with 4 RBI and 1 run scored for Louisiana Tech, while Boggs finished 3 for 6 with 7 RBI and 2 runs scored. Starter Bryan Ayers took the loss for Arkansas State after allowing 7 runs -- 6 earned -- on 8 hits with 2 walks and 5 strikeouts in 4 innings. Louisiana Tech starter Kent Hasler (3-0) earned the victory. He allowed all 3 ASU runs on 4 hits with 5 strikeouts in 6 innings.

SOUTHLAND

McNEESE STATE 6,

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 3 (11)

McNeese broke a 3-3 tie with three runs in the 11th on a two-run single by Jacob Stracner and an error by right fielder Paul Rouse, which allowed another run to score, as the Cowboys took the Southland Conference opener for both schools at Bear Stadium in Conway.

The Cowboys (10-4, 1-0 Southland) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single from Joe Provenzano and a two-run single by Shane Selman. A two-run double down the left-field line by Hunter Strong allowed the Bears (6-8, 0-1) to cut the lead to 3-2 in the third.

Strong reached on a throwing error in the sixth inning, stole second base and scored on Eddie Sanchez's single up the middle to tie the game at 3-3.

Stracner was 2 for 2, while Provenzano was 2 for 5 to lead the Cowboys. Brooks Balisterri (2 for 4) was the only UCA player with multiple hits. Reliever Tyler Gray took the loss for the Bears after allowing 3 runs -- 2 earned on the single by Stacner in the 11th -- on 3 hits with 2 walks and 5 strikeouts in 4 innings.

SWAC

ALABAMA 14, UAPB 1

Alabama (8-5) scored seven runs in the first two innings and cruised over the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (2-10) in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The Crimson Tide scored five runs in the first inning on an RBI single by Cobie Vance, who later scored on Hunter Alexander's triple to center. Tanner DeVinny's three-run home run capped the inning. Vance had a two-run double in the second inning to give Alabama a 7-0 lead.

Alabama scored four runs in the fifth inning on a bases-loaded walk, an RBI groundout and a passed ball. The Crimson Tide's final three runs scored in the eighth inning on consecutive bases-loaded walks.

UAPB scored in the top of the third inning on Sergio Esparza's RBI triple to right-center field. Esparza finished 2 for 5, while Aderly Perez was 2 for 3 and Jordan Knox was 3 for 5 for the Golden Lions.

--Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Sports on 03/11/2017