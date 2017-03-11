Tax-refund delays rein in February deficit to $192B

WASHINGTON -- The federal government ran another budget deficit in February, and the gap would have been bigger if tax refunds had been processed faster.

The Treasury Department reported Friday that the deficit came in at $192.04 billion last month, little-changed from a $192.6 billion deficit recorded in February 2016.

This year's budget hole would have been deeper, but the Internal Revenue Service is required by a new law to delay tax refunds to those who file for the earned income tax credit while it looks for fraud. The credit reduces taxes or provides refunds to low-income Americans.

For the first five months of the fiscal year, the deficit -- the gap between the government's revenue and spending -- came in at $348.98 billion, down from $351.3 billion a year earlier.

Total receipts for the first five months of the current federal fiscal year, which began Oct. 1, totaled $1.26 trillion, up from the $1.25 trillion recorded over the same period a year ago, according to the report. Year-to-date outlays totaled $1.6 trillion, slightly more than the $1.59 trillion spent over the same period in 2016.

The report said the federal government collected $611 billion in individual income taxes from Oct. 1 through Feb. 28, up from the $597.5 billion collected in the same period a year ago. Year-to-date corporate income tax collections over the same period fell slightly, to $87.4 billion from $88.6 billion in 2016.

The Congressional Budget Office forecasts that the annual deficit will slip to $559 billion this year from $587 billion in fiscal 2016.

The budget office forecast does not take into account President Donald Trump's budget plans.

Trump has called for a program of tax cuts for businesses and individuals and increased government spending in such areas as repairing the nation's aging infrastructure.

Accumulating budget deficits add to the overall federal debt, which now totals more than $19.92 trillion. That figure includes about $5.4 trillion the government owes itself, mostly from borrowing from the Social Security Trust Fund.

