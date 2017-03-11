Trump backs timeline in House health plan

WASHINGTON -- The White House and House Republican leaders on Friday came together behind their plan to overhaul the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, including a provision that has drawn criticism from conservatives who are pressing for a more aggressive attack on the law.

After President Donald Trump met at the White House with the House GOP leaders, his chief spokesman said the president fully supports the bill's timeline for phasing out the expansion of Medicaid under former President Barack Obama's health care law. Some on the right would like to accelerate the phaseout.

Earlier in the day, the House leaders dismissed the idea of speeding up, as they have done for several days.

"Right now the date that's in the bill is what the president supports," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters, adding: "It's not a question of negotiation."

Trump's support bolsters GOP leaders in their battle with House conservatives, who have been pressing for a more dramatic rollback of the Affordable Care Act for weeks. Earlier in the week, the president had told several leaders of outside conservative groups that he was open to negotiating the proposal's details.

Trump's new stance gives Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., the measure's top booster, new momentum at the end of a difficult week when many GOP lawmakers questioned whether it could pass in the House.

A key cause of concern was the lack of an estimate from the independent Congressional Budget Office of the measure's cost and effect on insurance coverage. The agency is to release its report next week.

Friday's news came at the end of a week of conflict between conservative members of Congress and House GOP leaders. Both sides have been speaking to Trump, and both have been hoping that he would help them wear down the other, putting the president at the center of a fierce intraparty clash.

Conservative members have argued that the American Health Care Act, as the proposal is named, should move up by two years plans to phase out one of the Affordable Care Act's signature features, an expansion of Medicaid as a way to insure more Americans.

On Friday morning, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said at a news conference on Capitol Hill: "I think right now that would be very difficult to do." The current bill would phase out expansion by 2020, and the conservatives have to move that date to 2018.

"Sometimes when you have push-back on one side and the other side from the political spectrum, you might have found the sweet spot," McCarthy said.

"Our best effort is what you see before us," said Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., a leading author of the legislation.

But a day after some members of Arkansas' all-Republican congressional delegation expressed concern over the bill, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson called the proposal "inadequate from an Arkansas standpoint."

"It shifts too much cost to the state for health care. It will not fully cover all those that we are covering now. It does not give the states the level of flexibility that we would like to have. It relies upon a per capita allocation," he said in a speech Friday in Little Rock.

"So even though I point out these flaws on the House plan, that doesn't mean it shouldn't come out [of the House]. What we have right now in the Affordable Care Act is not working for Arkansas. We have got to be able to change it; we have got to be able to put in work requirements; we've got to have more stringent requirements and be able to control the numbers with Medicaid expansion to a greater extent," Hutchinson said.

He added that he still would have to ask for a waiver for changes he wants to make in the Medicaid expansion under the House bill.

Warning Against Stalling

In brief comments to reporters at the start of his meeting with lawmakers, Trump congratulated House leaders for advancing their legislation through two committees this week and voiced optimism about the road ahead.

"This is the time we're going to get it done," Trump said. "We're working together. We have some great results. We have tremendous spirit. And I think it's something that's just going to happen very shortly."

After their meeting with Trump, the House GOP leaders said they were willing to listen to different perspectives but warned against stalling.

"We'll continue to listen; we'll continue to make improvements where we can," said Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee. "But there's no question: This is the bill at the end of the day that will come to the president's desk."

"We are ready to go, and the worst thing we could do is hit the pause button and continue Obamacare and its broken policies," said Walden, chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee, referring to the Affordable Care Act.

McCarthy was joined at his earlier news conference by the lawmakers taking the lead on shepherding the bill through the lower chamber, including Walden and Brady.

They outlined their next steps in repealing and replacing key parts of the Affordable Care Act. Their attempt has come under attack from both ends of the political spectrum.

"Some have said that this legislation doesn't do enough," said Rep. Diane Black, R-Tenn., chairman of the House Budget Committee.

The panel is expected to work on the bill next week. She added, "It zeros out the mandate, it repeals the taxes, it repeals the subsidies, and it rolls back some of the regulations."

McCarthy argued that because of the power the minority party holds in the Senate, the American Health Care Act is the most aggressive plan Republicans can spearhead right now. He said that it was just one of three phases in reshaping health-care laws that will also later involve Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price taking actions from the executive branch.

In a Friday radio interview with Hugh Hewitt, Ryan warned that any deviation from the plan set in motion would be "momentum killing."

The notion of accelerating the Medicaid expansion phaseout was formally recommended Thursday by the Republican Study Committee, a conservative caucus. Leaders of the House Freedom Caucus, another conservative group, discussed it in a White House meeting with Trump and other senior administration officials.

Walden said changing the phaseout date would upset a carefully crafted bill that was negotiated with key parties off Capitol Hill.

"I've had discussions all along about different dates, different timelines with governors, with insurance commissioners, with leaders of each of these different groups," Walden said. "What we want to make sure is that we don't create a gap. ... Our best effort is what you see before us."

McCarthy also said Friday that other pieces of health care legislation -- bills that aren't constrained by special Senate budget rules and thus will need some Democratic support in that chamber -- also could move through the House at about the same time as the broader package.

White House Invitation

Friday's White House meeting came the day after the House GOP proposal to revise the Affordable Care Act claimed its first major victories. The bill cleared the Ways and Means and the Energy and Commerce committees on party-line votes after lengthy sessions that lasted through Wednesday night and into Thursday.

The GOP bill would end Obama's fines on people who don't buy insurance and the federal subsidies many who purchase coverage receive. It would instead provide tax credits likely to be less generous for many Americans, curb Medicaid and let insurers charge higher premiums for people whose coverage lapses.

Leading conservatives said they want the bill to erase coverage mandates Obama's statute imposed, saying their top goal was to reduce consumers' insurance costs including premiums.

That law's requirements include guaranteed coverage for people, even the seriously ill, and policies that cover 10 specified benefits like maternity and mental health services.

"We're not going to vote for it until we have a product that we like," said Rep. Raul Labrador, R-Idaho, a Freedom Caucus member.

"The issue is, are we going to drive down the cost of health care."

The caucus, which claims around 40 members, has been invited to the White House on Tuesday to meet with budget chief Mick Mulvaney and, lawmakers say, Trump.

Also worded into the health care bill are restrictions for women seeking abortions and some basic health services, including prenatal care, contraception and cancer screenings.

The bill would prohibit for a year any funding to Planned Parenthood, a major provider of women's health services, restrict abortion access in covered plans on the health exchange and scale back Medicaid services used by many low-income women, among other changes.

Washington Sen. Patty Murray, the top Democrat on the Health, Labor, Education and Pensions Committee, said the legislation is a "slap in the face" to women. She said it would shift more decisions to insurance companies.

"You buy it thinking you will be covered, but there is no guarantee," Murray said.

Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, have both said that a prohibition on Planned Parenthood funding shouldn't be part of the bill. Last month, before the legislation was released, Murkowski told the Alaska Legislature that she doesn't believe that taxpayer money should go toward abortions but added, "I will not vote to deny Alaskans access to the health services that Planned Parenthood provides."

Support from Collins and Murkowski will be crucial once the bill moves to the Senate, since there are 52 Republicans and the GOP will need 50 votes to pass it.

Information for this article was contributed by Sean Sullivan, Kelsey Snell, Mike DeBonis and Ashley Parker of The Washington Post; by Alan Fram, Erica Werner, Darlene Superville, Mary Clare Jalonick and Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar of The Associated Press; and by Michael R. Wickline of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

