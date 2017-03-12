4,500 lose power in North Little Rock; birds caused outage, utility says

4,500 North Little Rock residents were affected by a power outage Sunday morning, the North Little Rock Electric Department said.

The department said on social media around 11:30 a.m. that there was a power outage near Camp Robinson and that a serviceman had been sent to find the source of the problem.

About 30 minutes later, the agency said the outage had been caused by “birds interfering with equipment” and that 4,500 people had been affected.

North Little Rock Electric Department and Entergy customers were among those affected by the outage.