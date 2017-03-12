Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, March 12, 2017, 1:33 p.m.

Alcorn State game time changed

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 1:00 p.m.

arkansas-coach-dave-van-horn-walks-away-from-a-team-huddle-prior-to-a-game-against-bryant-on-saturday-feb-25-2017-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn walks away from a team huddle prior to a game against Bryant on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas' game against Alcorn State on Tuesday has been changed to a 3 p.m. start time.

The game originally was scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., but was moved up in the day because of forecasted cold temperatures that night. Wednesday's game between teams also is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

The Alcorn State midweek series will be the Razorbacks' final games before the Southeastern Conference season begins next Friday with a series against Mississippi State.

