Alcorn State game time changed

— Arkansas' game against Alcorn State on Tuesday has been changed to a 3 p.m. start time.

The game originally was scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., but was moved up in the day because of forecasted cold temperatures that night. Wednesday's game between teams also is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

The Alcorn State midweek series will be the Razorbacks' final games before the Southeastern Conference season begins next Friday with a series against Mississippi State.