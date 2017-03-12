AT THE POST

DAY 36 of 57

ATTENDANCE 16,500

TOTAL HANDLE $3,996,896

ON-TRACK HANDLE $980.998

SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 11 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:42 a.m.; Laurel Park, 12:10 p.m.; Aqueduct, 12:20 p.m.; Fair Grounds, 1:25 p.m.; Santa Anita, 2:30 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.

SATURDAY'S STARS

Ricardo Santana returned to the winner's circle for the first time since injuring his shoulder when he was thrown from Lawyer Daggett during the second race on March 2. Santana, who is now tied with Ramon Vazquez and Geovanni Franco for the lead in the jockey standings with 31 victories in 143 starts, rode Whitmore ($3.60) to victory in the Hot Springs Stakes. Franco, who has 31 victories in 148 starts, won the second race with Explosive Candy ($55.60) and the seventh race with Sky Wonder ($6.80). Vazquez, who has 31 victories in 188 starts, did not win a race.

UNTRAPPED PREPARES FOR REBEL

Untrapped worked 5 furlongs in 1:01 in preparation for next Saturday's $900,000 Rebel Stakes for trainer Steve Asmussen. The son of Trappe Shot covered his final quarter-mile in :22.80 and galloped out 6 furlongs in 1:14, according to clockers. Untrapped made his first two starts this year at Fair Grounds, finishing second in the $200,000 LeComte Stakes on Jan. 21 and $400,000 Risen Star Stakes on Feb. 25. Owner Mike Langford said New York-based Irad Ortiz Jr. will ride Untrapped for the first time in the Rebel. Other locally based horses pointing for the Rebel include Petrov, Lookin At Lee, Silver Dust and Uncontested, second, third, fourth and sixth, respectively, in the $500,000 Southwest Stakes on Feb. 20 and Silver Bullion, who broke his maiden Feb. 9 for Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas. Also expected for the Rebel are Royal Mo and American Anthem from Southern California and unbeaten Malagacy from south Florida. Royal Mo, who is trained by John Shirreffs, won the Grade III $150,000 Robert B. Lewis Stakes on Feb. 4 at Santa Anita in his last start.

Information for this report contributed by Oaklawn media department

Sports on 03/12/2017