The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.
Little Rock
72201
• 307 President Clinton Ave., business, Brittany Teer, 7:40 p.m. March 4, cash totaling $55, property valued at $56.
72202
• 1312 S. Louisiana St., residence, Raven White, noon Feb. 27, property valued at $195.
• 1501 W. Charles Bussey Ave., residence, Tina Allen, 12:30 p.m. Feb. 28, property value unknown.
• 1007 Main St., business, Deshaun Taylor, 7:52 p.m. March 3, property value unknown.
72204
• 3 Fay Court, residence, Eugene Reynolds, 8 a.m. Feb. 21, cash totaling $2,000, property valued at $13,001.
• 23 Barbara Dr., residence, Loy Dewey, 8 a.m. Feb. 24, property value unknown.
• 10434 W. 36th St., residence, Lisa Singson, 9:30 a.m. Feb. 27, property valued at $1,010.
• 4601 W. 12th St., residence, Victoria Booker, 8:12 a.m. March 3, property valued at $201.
72205
• 600 Vinson St., residence, Tomeka Denton, 4 p.m. Feb. 22, property valued at $620.
• 6604 W. Markham St., residence, Jay Green, 9 a.m. March 2, property valued at $890.
72206
• 2915 S. State St., residence, Gregory Bush, 10:30 a.m. Feb. 27, property valued at $77.
• 2804 S. Gaines St., residence, Jeffery Jackson, 2:30 a.m. Feb. 28, property value unknown.
72207
• 6917 Kingwood Rd., residence, Joseph Hackler, midnight Feb. 17, property valued at $2,090.
72209
• 20 Westmont Circle, residence, Bryan Nelms, 7:30 a.m. Feb. 27, 2016, property valued at $302.
• 9520 Ithica Dr., residence, Jesus Rosas, 12:50 a.m. Feb. 26, property valued at $1,600.
• 6621 Tena Lane, residence, Ciarra Johnson, 4:45 p.m. Feb. 26, property valued at $200.
• 8705 Geyer Springs Rd., business, unknown, 4:30 a.m. Feb. 27, cash totaling $1, property valued at $85.
• 10304 Woodbridge Dr., business, Jack Lawson, 2 p.m. Feb. 27, property valued at $12,300.
• 1 Southaven Court, residence, Elizabeth Hicks, 6 p.m. Feb. 27, property value unknown.
• 1 Southaven Court, residence, Diane Williams, 2 a.m. Feb. 28, property valued at $151.
• 3616 Pine Cone Dr., residence, Nathaniel Owens, 8 a.m. Feb. 28, property valued at $93.
• 7009 Baseline Rd., residence, Donnie Eade, 3 p.m. Feb. 28, property value unknown.
• 5003 Opal St., residence, Miranda Billings, 1 p.m. March 1, property value unknown.
• 50 Westminister Dr., residence, unknown, 1:20 p.m. March 1, property value unknown.
• 12725 Interstate 30, residence, Paul Covert, 8:33 p.m. March 1, property value unknown.
• 9116 Ricky Lane, residence, Ruth Mckay, 8:30 p.m. March 2, property valued at $401.
72103
• 7501 Mabelvale Cut Off Rd., business, Katrina Young, 10:30 p.m. Feb. 27, cash totaling $1,000, property valued at $500.
• 118 Whispering Oak Trail, residence, Alberta Williams, 7:10 a.m. March 3, property value unknown.
72210
• 8 Secluded Point, residence, Susan Weinstein, midnight Feb. 28, cash totaling $20, property value unknown.
72211
• 200 S. Shackleford Rd., residence, David Hedges, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27, property valued at $800.
• 1618 Mesquite Dr., residence, Candace McJunkin, 7:28 p.m. March 3, property value unknown.
72212
• 13212 Coleen Dr., residence, Scott Karnes, 10 p.m. Feb. 26, property valued at $800.
72227
• 1900 Reservoir Rd., residence, Britain Wren, 8:30 p.m. March 3, property valued at $70.
North Little Rock
72114
• 2922 Pike Ave., business, Jorge Zendejas, 5 p.m. Feb. 28, cash totaling $800, property valued at $360.
72116
• 210 Goshen Ave., residence, Hildredge Tripp, 9:10 a.m. Feb. 26, property valued at $3,650.
• 5500 Summertree Dr., residence, Larry Ray, 7 p.m. Feb. 27, property valued at $2,500.
72118
• 921 W. 34th St., residence, William Ginocchio, 9:30 a.m. Feb. 25, property valued at $1,000.
• 217 Timberline Dr., residence, John Theodore, 8:30 a.m. Feb. 26, cash totaling $200, property valued at $10.
• 5707 Sorenson St., Apt. C, residence, Florence Marie, 6:45 a.m. March 1, property valued at $500.
