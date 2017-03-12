COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

March 13

The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra

HEBER SPRINGS — The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will give a concert at 6:45 p.m. at Heber Springs High School, 1100 W. Pine St. The concert is presented by the Heber Springs High School Band. All seats are general admission for $20. For tickets or more information, visit www.heberspringsbands.ludustickets.com or call the Heber Springs schools at (501) 362-3141.

Recreation and Parks Divisional Meeting

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Recreation and Parks Department will have a divisional meeting at 6:30 p.m. for teams competing in the summer softball league. The meeting will be held at the Hughes Community Center, 1000 E. Parkway Drive. A representative from each team needs to attend this meeting. For more information, call the center at (479) 968-1272.

March 14

Cleburne County Retired Teachers Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — The Cleburne County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon at the Rustic Inn, 404 S. Seventh St. A representative of the Arkansas Retired Teachers Association will provide an update on legislation being considered that affects the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System. All school personnel are invited to attend. For more information, call Lavern Penn at (501) 206-0357.

Small Business Marketing Workshop

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech Small Business and Technology Development Center will present Free and Local: Small Business Marketing from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Arkansas Tech University. Topics will include marketing fundamentals, image development, customer service, online marketing, public relations and other low-cost marketing methods. The cost of the workshop is $30, and registration is required by Monday by calling (479) 356-2067 or visiting asbtdc.org/training/russellville-events.

March 16

New-Member Coffee

CONWAY — The Conway Newcomers’ Club will have its spring new-member coffee at 10 am. at Round Mountain Coffee, on the northeast corner of Salem and Prince streets. Any woman with a Conway address, either a new or longtime resident, who is interested in meeting friends and becoming involved in activities is invited. The club has a monthly luncheon and a monthly calendar of daytime and evening activities. For reservations for the spring coffee or more information, call Catherine at (501) 513-1956 or Karen at (501) 932-6063.

Author Reading and Book Signing

CONWAY — Mark Spitzer, associate professor of creative writing at the University of Central Arkansas, will read from his new book, Beautifully Grotesque Fish of the American West, at 7 p.m. at the Faulkner County Library, 1900 W. Tyler St. A book signing will follow the reading, and the events are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Nancy Williams at (501) 327-7482 or nancy@fcl.org.

March 17

Potato-Fest

CONWAY — The 20th annual Potato-Fest will take place from 6-9 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 2400 Prince St. A potato bar with all the trimmings will be served from 6-7 p.m., along with Irish entertainment by Jeff Quinn and Al Caffrey. From 7-9 p.m., music will be by The Boomers, Brenda & the 3 Pairs of Jeans and a surprise guest. The public is invited. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted for the Bethlehem House transitional homeless shelter in Conway. Donations may also be sent to Gary Roberts, 53 Caddo Drive, Conway, AR 72032. For more information, contact Roberts at garyr@uca.edu or Julie Adkisson at julie.adkisson@gmail.com, or visit the event’s Facebook page.

Leprechaun Light 5K Run/Walk

HEBER SPRINGS — The Leprechaun Light 5K Run/Walk will take place at St. Albert Catholic Church, 21 Park Road. The event will feature costume judging, race awards, snacks and music. For early registration or more information, email stalbert5k@gmail.com or call (270) 703-9987. On-site registration will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m. the day of the race. The entry fee is $30 for ages 12 and older, $20 for ages younger than 12 and $75 for families of three-plus. Suggested attire is, if it blinks or lights up, wear it.

Heber Springs Area Chamber Ambassadors

HEBER SPRINGS — The Heber Springs Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors will meet from noon to 1 p.m. in the Training Room of Eagle Bank, 122 W. Main St. The group meets the third Friday of every month. For more information on the meeting or becoming an ambassador, call the chamber at (501) 362-2444.

Catfish Supper

ST. VINCENT — Knights of Columbus Council 10908 in St. Vincent, 9 miles north of Morrilton on Arkansas 95, will sponsor its 24th annual catfish supper from 5-8 p.m. The menu will also include fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert. Tickets are $13 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 12. Children 4 and younger may eat free. Adult takeout meals will be $11 each. For more information, call (501) 354-4854.

March 18

Book Signing

MORRILTON — Local author Barbara Ann Stuart will have a signing of her new children’s book, The Principle of Courage, at the Conway County Library, 101 W. Church St. This picture book offers pointers on how to deal with schoolhouse bullies by focusing on the strength and wisdom provided by God. Stuart will have copies of the book to sell and will discuss her work with attendees. For more information, call the library at (501) 354-5204, or visit www.conwaycountylibrary.org or the library’s Facebook page.

ONGOING

How I Learned to Drive

CONWAY — The Conway Community Arts Association and the Lantern Theatre will present How I Learned to Drive, by Paula Vogel, on Friday through March 19 and March 23-26 at the Lantern Theatre. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and March 23-25, and 2:30 p.m. March 19 and 26. Geneva Galloway will direct the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, which is rated R for adult content. The cast includes Elizabeth Williams, Jordan D. Neill, Jessica Thompson, Trent Reese and Carson Matthews. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased online at conwayarts.org.

Student Competitive Art Exhibition

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas’ Baum Gallery will feature its annual Student Competitive Art Exhibition through Thursday. For more information, contact Brian Young, interim director of the Baum Gallery, at (501) 450-5793 or bkyoung@uca.edu.

Master Gardener Training

RUSSELLVILLE — The Pope County Master Gardeners will offer a 40-hour training course on April 11, 13, 18, 20 and 25 at the Pope County Cooperative Extension Service office. The deadline to register is March 20. For more information or to request an application, call the Extension Service office at (479) 968-7098. For an online generic application, go to uaex.edu, and click on “yard and garden.”

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. All who are interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level are invited to attend.

Upcoming

Spring-Break Days at Heifer Ranch

PERRYVILLE — Spring-Break Days at Heifer Ranch, 55 Heifer Road, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 20-25. Guests can drop into the Visitor Center, shop in the International Gift Shop, interact with the animals in the show barn, step into fields of organic vegetables and stroll through the homes in the ranch’s Global Village. Kids can participate in a scavenger hunt to collect colorful souvenirs as they complete activities. Admission is free, and lunch and snacks will be available for purchase. All ages are welcome. Kids must be chaperoned by an adult. For more information, email reservations@heifer.org or call (501) 889-5124.

Kick-Start Heber Springs Committee Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — The next Kick-Start Heber Springs Committee meetings, which are open to the public, will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 22 in Room 1 of the Heber Springs Community Center, 201 Bobbie Jean Lane. All are encouraged to attend and take part in implementing the city’s five-year growth strategy. The active committees are Quality of Life and Place, Economic Development, Tourism Development, Education and Workforce, Marketing and Branding, and Funding and Finance. To volunteer for a committee, email director@heber-springs.com.

QuickBooks Online Workshops

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech Small Business and Technology Development Center will present two workshops for QuickBooks Online users March 23 at Arkansas Tech University. QuickBooks Online for Beginners, from 9 a.m. to noon, is for business owners and their employees with little or no experience using the cloud-based version of QuickBooks. QuickBooks Online Day-to-Day Basics, from 1-4 p.m., includes using invoices, payments, bills, bank feeds, reports and more. Computers will be provided for use. The cost per session is $65. Registration is required by March 22 by calling (479) 356-2067 or visiting asbtdc.org/training/russellville-events.

Arkansas Dream Center Benefit Golf Tournament

DRASCO — The Arkansas Dream Center of Cleburne County will host its third annual Dream Center Benefit Golf Tournament, a fundraiser for the center’s community-service programs, March 25 at the Tannenbaum Golf Course, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost for the four-person scramble is $75 per person, with teams flighted after play. The entry fee includes a cart and the green fee. Lunch will be served. There will be prizes for each flight and closest to the hole. For more information or to sign up for the tournament, call (501) 529-8913 or email littleredriver@gmail.com.

Munchin’ on Main

MORRILTON — Munchin’ on Main — a city market, kids activities and live music — will take place March 25. Market booths are available for $25. Five food trucks from Northwest Arkansas will set up on Railroad Avenue, adjacent to the Morrilton Depot Museum, for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and for dinner from 5-8 p.m., while supplies last. Live music featuring Matt Stell and other local artists will begin at 5 p.m. For more information, call Main Street Morrilton Director Sarah Croswell at (501) 404-8604 or follow Main Street Morrilton on Facebook.

ATU Alumni Association Day at the Races

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech University Alumni Association will host Tech Day at the Races 2017 on March 25 at Oaklawn Racing & Gaming in Hot Springs. Tickets, at $30 each, may be purchased at www.techties.atu.edu or reserved by calling (479) 968-0242 or emailing alumni@atu.edu. The deadline to RSVP is Wednesday. Tickets include a racing program and admittance to the Arkansas Room for the Winner’s Circle Buffet, which includes a deluxe carving station, various entrees, sides and desserts. Post time for the first race is 1 p.m.

North Metro Healthcare Awards Luncheon

CONWAY — The North Metro Healthcare Awards Luncheon will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 28 at the Centennial Valley Country Club Events Center, 1600 Centennial Club Drive. The keynote speaker will be Dr. Greg Bledsoe, Arkansas surgeon general. Honorees will be recognized in various categories. Tickets are $50 each or $400 for a table of eight. To register for the luncheon, call the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce at (501) 327-7788 or visit web.conwaychamber.org/events/North-Metro-Healthcare-Awards-Luncheon-1692/details. For more information, contact Ed Linck at ed@conwayarkansas.org or (501) 932-5404.

Sally Barris Concert

CONWAY — Sally Barris will perform at 7 p.m. March 31 at the Faulkner County Library. Barris is a Nashville songwriter who has had songs covered by Kathy Mattea, Martina McBride, Lee Ann Womack, and Trisha Yearwood and Keith Urban. Barris is also part of the trio The Waymores. Her new CD is The Road in Me. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482.

Maumelle Chamber Casino Night

MAUMELLE — The Maumelle Area Chamber of Commerce invites Maumelle area businesses and residents to its fourth annual Casino Night from 7-10 p.m. April 7 at the Maumelle Country Club. The event will include 10 gaming tables with professional dealers, as well as live and silent auctions. Tickets include heavy appetizers, one drink ticket and $100 in chips, and there will be a cash bar and a chip buy-in. Cocktail attire is requested. Tickets are $40 in advance or $45 at the door. For more information or to order tickets, contact the chamber at macc@maumellechamber.com or (501) 851-9700, or visit www.maumellechamber.com.

Main Street Mutt Strutt

MORRILTON — The Main Street Mutt Strutt, a 1-mile walk-n-wag, will begin at 10 a.m. April 8 in the historic downtown district. The event will include pet contests and prizes, and Barkin’ Bingo. Registration by March 30 is $25 and includes a T-shirt. Race-day registration is $30. To register, go to www.mainstreetmorrilton.org. Proceeds will benefit the local Jr. Main Street Scholarship Fund and local animal-rescue organizations. For more information, contact Sarah Croswell at (501) 404-8604 or mainstreetmorrilton@gmail.com.

Hoof It for Heifer

PETIT JEAN MOUNTAIN — Hoof It for Heifer, a 20K trail run, will begin at 8 a.m. April 8 on the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Boy Scouts of America Trail in Petit Jean State Park. Proceeds will go to Heifer USA, a domestic program that empowers local food and farm entrepreneurs in Arkansas. More information and tickets are available at www.heifertrailrun.com.

Risen From Silence

CONWAY — The Women’s Shelter of Central Arkansas will sponsor Risen From Silence from 6:30-9 p.m. April 20 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 514 E. Sixth St., to celebrate survivors of domestic violence and remember those who died. D.J. Williams will be the guest speaker. The evening will include food, drinks, live music, a silent auction and the Silent Witness display. Tickets are $50 in advance or $75 at the door, and $275 for a table of six reserved and paid for in advance. Sponsorships are $500 each, which includes two tickets. To RSVP or become a sponsor, contact Barbara Jackson at bjackson72@me.com. For more information, call (479) 857-0715.

The Harbor Home Fundraiser

CONWAY — A barbecue-dinner fundraiser for The Harbor Home, a residential facility for women with substance abuse, will begin at 5:30 p.m. April 22 at The Cowboy Church, 12 Arkansas 36. The theme is The Power of Change. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by going to eventbrite.com and searching for “The Power of Change.” A tour of The Harbor Home, 18 Ranchette Road, will be given from 4-5:15 p.m. At the dinner, graduates and residents will give testimonies, and Freedom Express will perform. For more information, call Mandi Tanner at (501) 503-6710 or email theharborhome@gmail.com.

Daisy Patch Quilt Show

HEBER SPRINGS — The Daisy Patch Quilt Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 28 and 29 at the Cleburne County Fairgrounds, 880 Bittle Road. Entries may be brought in from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 25. For more information, call Gerri Shipley at (501) 206-8965.

Hobo Shindig Garbage Can Dinner and Auction

HEBER SPRINGS — The Hobo Shindig Garbage Can Dinner and Auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. May 6 at St. Albert Catholic Church, 21 Park Road. A prize will be given for the best hobo costume. Tickets are $15 each, two for $25 or $40 for a family from the same household. For tickets or more information, call (501) 362-9450 or (501) 250-5668.

Sacred Heart School Bazaar

MORRILTON — The Sacred Heart School Bazaar will be June 2 and 3 at the school, 106 N. St Joseph St. Various activities will be available for all ages on both nights, including a midway featuring kiddie-land games, bingo, a ham and bacon stand, a silent/online auction, a Baggo tournament and more. This year’s grand prize for the raffle is a 2017 Ford F-150 4x2 SuperCrew. The drawing for this and other raffle prizes, including a $1,000 vacation voucher, will be the evening of June 3. The traditional spaghetti/sausage and turkey/dressing dinner will be served in the school gym from 5-8 p.m. June 3, with carryout dinners available. For more information, contact Sacred Heart School at (501) 354-8113 or visit www.sacredheartmorrilton.org.

