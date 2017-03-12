COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

March 12

HSU Symphony Band Cajun Concert

ARKADELPHIA — The Henderson State University Symphony Band, under the direction of Shaun Popp, will present a concert titled A Ragin’ Cajun Celebration at 3 p.m. in Arkansas Hall at Henderson. The performance will feature Cajun and jazz-themed music, as well as common American hymns. Admission is free and open to the public. The concert will be available via live stream at ustre.am/2zr8.

Artist Reception

MOUNT IDA — A reception to honor painter and sculptor Frank Lima will begin at 1 p.m. at the Ouachita Artists Gallery and Studio. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call (870) 867-3115.

March 13

Small Business Startup Summit

ARKADELPHIA — The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at Henderson State University will present a Small Business Startup Summit from 3-6:30 p.m. at HSU’s Education Center, 640 S. Sixth St. There is a $65 fee to attend. For more information or to register in advance, call (870) 230-5184.

Senior Musical Theater Recital

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University will host Aaden Jones and Kayla Walker, both of North Little Rock, in their senior musical theater recital at 7:30 p.m. in the Mabee Fine Arts Center’s McBeth Recital Hall. The performance is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 245-5208.

After-School Adventures

BRYANT — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to join a story-telling, role-playing, dice-rolling program from 3:45-5 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Seating is limited, and advance registration is required. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Benton Book Club

BENTON — The Benton Book Club will meet from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The club is limited to adults ages 18 and older. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

March 14

Lunch and Learn

ARKADELPHIA — Henderson State University will present a brown-bag lunch and learn in celebration of Women’s History Month at noon in the Huie Library classroom. The speaker will be Dr. Allison Vetter. For more information, call (870) 230-5178.

Archeological Society Meeting

HOT SPRINGS — The Ouachita Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society will meet at 7 p.m. at the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts. The program, Penhook Rock Shelter: Tale of an Early Ozark National Forest Site Testing Project, will be presented by Gary Knudsen. For more information, contact Sherri Bradbury at ouachitachapter@gmail.com.

Teen Movie Matinee

BRYANT — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to the Teen Movie Matinee from 3:45-5:30 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Popcorn and drinks will be provided. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Table-Top Teens

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to play table-top games from 4-5:15 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Learning Buddies

BENTON — Children ages 6-9 will partner with teen volunteers to practice reading skills at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Advance registration is required. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Watercolor Class

BRYANT — Painters of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to a watercolor class at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. All supplies will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis for up to 15 participants. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Senior Music Theater Recital

ARKADELPHIA — Hannah Fender of Maumelle, Lauren Hutcheson of Bossier City, Louisiana, and Bret Sanders of Jonesboro will present their senior music theater recital at 7:30 p.m. in Ouachita Baptist University’s McBeth Recital Hall in the Mabee Fine Arts Center. The performance is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 245-5129.

March 15

Lunch Panel Discussion

ARKADELPHIA — Henderson State University will present a lunch panel discussion, titled Women in Education, in celebration of Women’s History Month at noon in the Garrison Center’s Ross Room. For more information, call (870) 230-5178.

Workout Wednesday

BENTON — People of all skill levels are invited to a low-impact workout at 11 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The workout will include stretching, walking, yoga and more. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Table-Top Tweens

BRYANT — Youth ages 8 to 12 are invited to play table-top games from 3-5 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Teen Writing Club

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to a creative-writing class from 3:30-5:15 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees will learn and/or practice writing poetry, prose and character development. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Story Time

BENTON — First- and second-graders are invited to a story time at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The event will feature stories, snacks and crafts. Advance registration is required. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

March 16

Guest Recital

ARKADELPHIA — Henderson State University will present Trumpeter Keith Wood in concert at 7 p.m. in the Russell Fine Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 230-5178.

Self-Defense Class

ARKADELPHIA — Henderson State University will present a self-defense class with instructor TJ Bonner at 5:30 p.m. in the Dunn Student Recreation Center. For more information, call (870) 230-5178.

Alzheimer’s Arkansas Support Group for Caretakers

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Arkansas support group for caretakers will meet at 2 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Theater Thursday

BRYANT — Youth ages 12 and under are invited to watch a movie rated G or PG from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. A light snack will be provided. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Drama Teens

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to join a Books in 10 acting club at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees will film a short retelling of books chosen in advance. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Laugh Out Loud Book Club

BENTON — Third- through fifth-graders are invited to create comics at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Yoga at the Library

BRYANT — Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join professional instructors from The Bent Lily for a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Senior Vocal Recital

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University will present Lizzie Shelby of McKinney, Texas, in her senior vocal recital at 7:30 p.m. in the Mabee Fine Arts Center’s McBeth Recital Hall. The recital is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 245-5129.

March 17

Sophomore Musical Theater Recital

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University will host Michaela Finley of Cedarville, Kenzie Osborn of Rockwall, Texas, and Scotty Scott of Russellville in their sophomore musicaltheater recital at 11 a.m. in the Mabee Fine Arts Center’s McBeth Recital Hall. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 245-5208.

Teen Art Club

BENTON — Youth ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the Teen Art Club from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Lucky Night!

BRYANT — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to Lucky Night! — a St. Patrick’s Day party — from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. The event will feature food, drink and games. Advance registration is required. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

March 17 and 18

Mary Poppins Auditions

BENTON — The Royal Players will hold auditions for Disney’s Mary Poppins at Dance! Infinity, 2618 Congo Road. Auditions will be made by appointment only, and questions will be answered by emailing mallenburbank@gmail.com. Appointments are available from 6-10 p.m. Friday and from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. Callbacks will be held March 19. Auditioners need to prepare a 32-bar up-tempo or ballad selection; standard Broadway music is best. An accompanist will be provided. The roles of Jane and Michael Banks will be cast from ages 8 to 13. All other roles are for adults or young adults. Performance dates are June 8-18.

March 18

Genealogy for You: Judy G. Russell

BENTON — Ages 18 and up are invited to a full day of seminars with legal genealogist Judy G. Russell from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Advance registration is required. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Family Story Time

BENTON — All ages are invited to the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library at 10:30 a.m. for songs, stories and crafts. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Ongoing

Guest Artist Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University’s Department of Visual Arts will host an exhibit featuring guest artist Tony Smith through March 29 on the second floor in the Rosemary Gossett Adams Gallery in the Moses-Provine Hall. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For more information, call (870) 245-5559.

Abstract Art Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University’s Department of Visual Arts will host six Arkansas artists for an abstract art exhibit through March 29 on the first floor in the Rosemary Gossett Adams Gallery in the Moses-Provine Hall. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For more information, call (870) 245-5559.

Women’s History Month Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — Henderson State University will present the exhibit Nasty Woman through March 31 in the Russell Fine Arts Gallery. The display will focus on topics such as pay inequality, domestic violence, sexual assault, body image and gender stereotypes. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call (870) 230-5348.

Arkansas Women to Watch Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — The Arkadelphia Arts Center’s exhibit Arkansas Women to Watch: Organic Matters will be on display through March 31 at 625 Main St. The exhibit features work by four Arkansas women artists and includes photography, painting, drawing and mixed-media porcelain. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. For more information, visit ccahc.org.

Plant Collection

MALVERN — The Hot Spring County Master Gardeners will collect plant divisions and donations throughout March in preparation for their annual plant sale, to take place April 8 at the Hot Spring County Fairgrounds. Proceeds from the sale will fund scholarships and county beautification projects. To arrange for a local Master Gardener to pick up plants, call Pat Treadway at (501) 282-7464 or Paula Morrison at (870) 275-5862. Plants may also be dropped off at the Hot Spring County Extension Office, 415 Smith St.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group Meetings

HOT SPRINGS — The Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group meets at 2:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at The Atrium at Serenity Pointe, 2803 Albert Pike Road. For more information, call (501) 844-5161.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bike rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave OBrien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Free Exercise Classes

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center invites the public to a free Zumba class at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the center, 1305 N. 10th St. The class, taught by a local fitness instructor, is geared for seniors ages 60 and older. The center also offers a free exercise class at 11 a.m. Mondays, as well as chair volleyball and beanbag baseball teams that practice daily. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Free Yoga Class

BENTON — McClure Fitness, 1200 Library Drive, offers a free community yoga class at 10 a.m. every Saturday. For more information, call (501) 269-1662.

Alzheimer’s Caretaker Support Group

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Arkansas Caretaker Support Group meets from 2-4 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Merry Mixers

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Merry Mixers dance to live music from 7:30-10:30 p.m. the third Saturday of each month in the Coronado Community Center. A dance lesson will be given at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, call (501) 915-8111.

To submit an event, mail information to Calendar of Events, Tri-Lakes Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax (501) 378-3500; or email tlnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday each week.