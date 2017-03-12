Deadly force: When it’s legal

Arkansas law allows a police officer to use dea

dly force in two instances:

To effect an arrest or prevent the escape of a suspected felon who is armed or dangerous.

To defend himself or another person from deadly physical force.

Two U.S. Supreme Court cases are the primary guides for determining whether the use of deadly force by a law enforcement official is excessive.

In 1985, the court ruled in Tennessee v. Garner that police should not use deadly force against a fleeing suspect unless he poses a threat to the officer or others.

In Graham v. Connor in 1989, the court set forth three “objective reasonableness” standards that should be considered when evaluating an officer’s decision to use force:

The severity of the crime.

Whether the suspect poses an immediate threat to the safety of the officer or others.

Whether the suspect is actively resisting arrest or attempting to evade arrest.

The high court’s opinion cautioned that force “must be judged from the perspective of a reasonable officer on the scene, rather than with 20/20 vision of hindsight.”

Most law enforcement agencies’ internal policies further restrict the use of deadly force.