East Coast shipper wins

ARCADIA, Calif.— Shaman Ghost beat Midnight Storm by three-quarters of a length to win the $750,000 Santa Anita Handicap on Saturday. In January, Shaman Ghost finished second to Arrogate in the $12 million Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale, Fla. Shaman Ghost, ridden by Javier Castellano, ran 1¼ miles in 2:01.57 and paid $4.60, $2.60 and $2.40 as the 6-5 favorite Saturday. Owner Frank Stronach was on hand to see his 5-year-old horse win a big race at Santa Anita, which he also owns. Last November, Shaman Ghost was scratched from the Breeders’ Cup Classic on race day after falling ill. Midnight Storm returned $3 and $2.80, while Follow Me Crev was another 4½ lengths back in third and paid $5 to show.