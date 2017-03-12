Hogs keep up with speedy linebacker

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads visited Manvel High School in Texas during the January contact period to check on Brian Johnson, who could be the nation's fastest linebacker prospect.

On his highlight video, Johnson shows the ability to run with and chase down running backs and receivers.

Johnson, 6-1, 187 pounds, reports running a 4.2 40-yard dash at the University of Texas camp and a 4.3 when he returned to his high school.

Rhoads texted Johnson shortly after visiting his school and told Johnson he would be keeping an eye on him.

"We're going to keep in touch and I'm going to keep seeing you for spring ball," Rhoads told Johnson.

Johnson has scholarship offers from schools like Oklahoma State, Iowa State, West Virginia, Arizona State, SMU and others.

"I would love to have an SEC offer... my first one being from Arkansas," Johnson said. "My dad and I always talk about if I get an SEC offer that's huge."

Johnson said he is on a meal plan in hopes of getting to 200 pounds before his senior season begins.

"I'm trying to eat as much as I can," Johnson said. "I'm not used to eating this much, but it's what I have to do."

LIKES TO HIT

Cornerback Mario Goodrich is another prospect Hogs defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads is keeping an eye on for a possible scholarship offer.

Goodrich, 6-2, 180, 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Lee's Summit (Mo.) West, has 14 scholarship offers from schools, including Michigan, Missouri, Kansas State, Nebraska, Iowa and Ole Miss.

Goodrich said Rhoads told him the Hogs like the plays he makes and how he covers.

"I can go man and come up and make tackles," Goodrich said.

Goodrich, who could play either offense or defense in college, rushed 26 times for 181 yards and 2 touchdowns and caught 15 passes for 282 yards and 6 touchdowns as a junior.

Goodrich said he favors defense because you can score on defense and you get to hit people. He had 46 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 12 pass breakups, 7 interceptions and a recovered fumble as a junior.

"Just hearing that pop sound and just seeing that you blew up the play," he said of why likes defense.

Summit West assistant Limbo Parks was an all-SEC offensive guard for Arkansas from 1985-1986 and has talked up Arkansas, Goodrich said.

The chance to play in the SEC also appeals to him.

"You would be playing top competition and go against guys that would be going to the NFL," Goodrich said.

TIGHT END TARGET

The Razorbacks hope to sign one tight end for the 2018 class and Luke Ford is the one they want. Ford and his family are scheduled to arrive in Fayetteville about 4 p.m. today to start a two-day visit.

Ford, 6-7, 250 pounds, of Carterville, Ill., had two scholarship offers when the Hogs extended one Jan. 23, but he has added 18 other offers, including Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida, Oklahoma State, Minnesota, North Carolina State, Rutgers and Illinois.

Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema has had notable success sending tight ends to the NFL.

At Wisconsin, he had three tight ends drafted. At Arkansas, A.J. Derby and Hunter Henry have been drafted into the NFL since his arrival in Fayetteville and have received extensive playing time. Jeremy Sprinkle is expected to become the third Razorbacks tight end to be drafted in April.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network is high on Ford.

"He's one of the more underrated tight ends in the country," Lemming said. "He has great size, strong hands and deceptive speed. One of the top prospects in Illinois."

