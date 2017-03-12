Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, March 12, 2017, 6:50 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Police beat

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 3:51 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


NLR woman is held in LR knife attack

Little Rock police on Friday arrested a woman accused of stabbing another woman.

Kionna Nichole Robinson, 22, was charged with second-degree battery. An arrest report states that Robinson of North Little Rock was in an argument with Porsha Martin of Little Rock when the dispute turned physical. Robinson is accused of stabbing Martin three times with a small knife.

Police said Martin received stitches for her injuries.

Further details on the attack were not included in the report.

Robinson was being held in the Pulaski County jail late Saturday.

Metro on 03/12/2017

Print Headline: NLR woman is held in LR knife attack

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police beat

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online