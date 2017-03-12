NLR woman is held in LR knife attack

Little Rock police on Friday arrested a woman accused of stabbing another woman.

Kionna Nichole Robinson, 22, was charged with second-degree battery. An arrest report states that Robinson of North Little Rock was in an argument with Porsha Martin of Little Rock when the dispute turned physical. Robinson is accused of stabbing Martin three times with a small knife.

Police said Martin received stitches for her injuries.

Further details on the attack were not included in the report.

Robinson was being held in the Pulaski County jail late Saturday.

