Part of Arkansas could get inch of snow, weather service says

The National Weather Service said Sunday that northeast Arkansas, which saw up to 5 inches of snow this weekend, may see some more early Monday morning.

Meteorologist Joe Goudsward said the weather service was expecting about an inch of snow in the northeast part of the state after midnight.

There shouldn’t be much snow accumulation in metropolitan areas, Goudsward said, although Little Rock and Russellville might see a flurry or two.

The snow isn't expected to stick around throughout the day, but it might be on the ground in northern Arkansas Monday morning, he said.

“It might make things a little slippery for the morning commute,” Goudsward said.

Still, the meteorologist said he didn’t think it would cause major travel problems.