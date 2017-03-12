OUTDOORS CALENDAR

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com

MARCH

14 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela’s conference center, 2300 Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or arkstriper.com.

16 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Jonesboro. (870) 897-1078.

17 Poinsett County chapter Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Trumann Country Club. Kimberly Stewart (870) 483-3447 or jaks1@ymail.com

17 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Clarksville. (479) 214-7612.

18 Jonesboro chapter Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. J. Town’s Grill. Jeffrey Higgins (870) 821-0505 or jhigginsfarms@gmail.com

18 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Paragould. (870) 530-2320.

23 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Little Rock. (501) 412-6259.

25 Hunter Education Class. Arkansas Game and Fish Commission headquarters, 2 Natural Resources Drive, Little Rock. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Register at register-ed.com.

25 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Batesville. (870) 307-3802.

30 Wheatley chapter Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. Cajun Express. Robin Gehring (870) 734-7118 or rgcrawmomma@aol.com

APRIL

1 Saline County chapter Ducks Unlimited banquet. Benton Event Center. Kyle Abels (501) 765-0534 or kyle.abels@yahoo.com

1 Safari Club International banquet. Embassy Suites, Little Rock Doors open at 4 p.m. Jim Lee (501) 472-1376 or sci-ar.com

1 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Sheridan. (870) 917-8282.

6 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Arkadelphia. (870) 918-4952.

6 University of Central Arkanas chapter Ducks Unlimited banquet. Knights of Columbus Hall. Will Glenn (501) 303-0555 or billyg3196@yahoo.com

7 Howard/Pike County chapter Ducks Unlimited banquet. Eagles Lodge, Nashville. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or restavely@hotmail.com

7 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Melbourne. (870) 368-4466.

8 Jacksonville chapter Ducks Unlimited youth shoot. Jacksonville Shooting Sports Complex. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or mattrobinson@arkansasleader.com

8 Garland County chapter Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil/baggo tournament. Arc Isle. Odie Peters (501) 318-8290 or duckhuntingfireman@yahoo.com

11 Maumelle chapter Ducks Unlimited banquet. Jim’s Razorback Pizza. Bob Butler (501) 837-1530 or bbutler@ducks.org

11 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela’s conference center, 2300 Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro at (479) 295-0231 or arkstriper.com.