Police: 3 wounded in Hot Springs shooting

Three men were injured in a shooting in Hot Springs Saturday night, according to a news release.

Officers found Timothy Martin, 37, of Hot Springs shot in the leg when they arrived at the Travelodge at 1204 Central Ave. around 11:20 p.m. Saturday, the release said.

Authorities said Martin was transported to the hospital and that two more gunshot victims had arrived at a local hospital.

Police spoke to Derrick Wyatt, 38, and Jamerison Bedford, 23, both of Hot Springs, at the hospital.

None of the men had life-threatening injuries, the release said. Wyatt had been shot in the leg and Bedford had been shot in his backside, according to the release.

Hot Springs Police said the shooting is still under investigation and that no arrests had been made.