Rick Lee’s Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK I Be Jeannie B in the eighth

BEST BET Sidearm in the first

LONG SHOT Purrfectpersuasion in the fourth

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 4-9 (44.4 percent)

MEET 96-326 (29.5 percent)

*educated guess

**things to like

***plenty to like

****confident choice

1 Purse $23,000, 5½ furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $5,000

SIDEARM*** is dropping to the lowest price of his career, and trouble at the start has compromised his best in two local races. He switches to a leading rider. ROWDY RICHARD was forwardly placed while caught wide through the turn in a return from a long layoff, and he is dropping to the bottom of the local claiming ranks. LOYALIST is moving up a claiming condition after a clear victory, and he is a strong repeat candidate if he holds form for new connections.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Sidearm;Franco;Moquett;7-2

10 Rowdy Richard;Contreras;Asmussen;8-1

1a Loyalist;De La Cruz;Garcia;5-2

7 Unbridled Venture;Birzer;Arnett;12-1

6 Shore to Shore;Loveberry;Caldwell;9-2

1 Cherokee Band;De La Cruz;Garcia;5-2

5 Dehaven;Vazquez;Villafranco;6-1

2 Bud Ro;Court;Shorter;8-1

9 Dubai Kowboy;Canchari;Martin;20-1

4 Razorback Red;Felix;Moquett;12-1

8 Need a Alibi;Borel;Brennan;20-1

2 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $25,000

PROUD TO LIVE FREE*** lost a clear lead inside the final furlong in a photo finish defeat at Fair Grounds. The lightly raced and improving colt has winning connections and is taking a slight drop in price. DREAMMEISTER battled for 6 furlongs before fading in a useful two-turn debut. He is also taking a slight class drop, and he drew into a soft maiden field. FIRST EDITION is another who was forwardly placed in a two-turn career debut. He recorded a good subsequent breeze and will be racing in blinkers for the first time.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Proud to Live Free;Contreras;Asmussen;2-1

11 Dreammeister;De La Cruz;Martin;5-1

5 First Edition;Landeros;Caster;15-1

7 Sophisticatedbling;Corbett;Durham;4-1

10 Bluegrass Gem;Court;Holthus;6-1

6 Cool Ambition;Kennedy;Catalano;8-1

4 Stone Cold Stare;Pompell;Smith;20-1

1 Spur;Franco;Diodoro;15-1

8 Early Bid;Loveberry;Peek;12-1

3 Conquest Assassin;Hill;Hall;20-1

2 Scarlet Wine;Perez;Jayaraman;15-1

3 Purse $24,500, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $15,000

RIPPIN RANGER** is moving up in price after consecutive second-place finishes at this claiming condition. He is a wire-to-wire threat in a field void of early speed, and he was scratched Saturday for this race. COSMIC QUEST was compromised by a very slow pace in a late-running third-place finish, and he may be sitting on a peak effort in the third start of his form cycle. JUSTIN ZEE rallied from far back in a second-place finish just two starts back. He is back in a conditioned-claimer after being overmatched in a starter allowance.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Rippin Ranger;Hill;Mason;7-2

7 Cosmic Quest;Kennedy;Catalano;5-2

5 Justin Zee;Laviolette;Ruiz;9-2

1 Smart Question;Contreras;Vance;8-1

8 Malibu Pro;Canchari;Robertson;12-1

4 Benediction;Vazquez;Compton;6-1

3 Lanoiton;Court;Shorter;4-1

2 Tambov;Felix;Contreras;10-1

4 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

PURRFECTPERSUASION*** broke last and raced wide in a third-place debut last spring. He is making his 4-year-old debut for new connections, and his works suggest he is thriving at Oaklawn. COURAGEOUS CHRIS has not been competitive in California, but he has been badly overmatched in maiden allowance races. His Beyer figures are competitive in this group of bottom-level maidens, and he has moved to the winning barn of trainer Chris Hartman. McCURDY contested the pace from gate to wire in a runner-up finish at this level, and he is eligible to show improvement in his third career start.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

12 Purrfectpersuasion;Birzer;Van Berg;10-1

7 Courageous Chris;Canchari;Hartman;5-1

5 McCurdy;Laviolette;Smith;4-1

6 Valen Forever;Eramia;Broberg;9-2

10 Little Bit Irish;Landeros;Vance;10-1

14 Inclined to Dance;Santana;Morse;7-2

3 Langdom;Corbett;Shorter;6-1

1 Isabell's Tiger;Quinonez;Von Hemel;10-1

2 American Muscle;Hill;Caster;8-1

9 No Mo Jo;Vazquez;Villafranco;12-1

8 Sailing Easy;Rocco;Anderson;12-1

13 State of Charm;Clawson;Cannon;12-1

4 Stump;St Julien;Whited;15-1

11 Carson's Storm;Kennedy;Rowland;30-1

5 Purse $36,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $50,000

WOLF MAN ROCKET** raced well in stronger races last season at Oaklawn. He is back with trainer Howard and back at a preferred distance after a pair of useful sprints in southern Louisiana. TONBO followed a decisive two-turn maiden victory with a runner-up starter allowance finish, and he switches from one leading rider to another. BATTLE TAP wore blinkers for the first time and responded with a strong second-place finish. He was claimed by winning connections and shows a brisk recent workout.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Wolf Man Rocket;Borel;Howard;3-1

7 Tonbo;Vazquez;Compton;5-2

8 Battle Tap;Franco;Holthus;4-1

6 Stand Guard;Loveberry;Ritchey;4-1

3 Marine Pilot;Hill;Ortiz;12-1

1 Conquest Hiosilver;Contreras;Hartman;12-1

5 Conquest Streetwar;Clawson;Morse;10-1

9 Burntwood;Quinonez;Von Hemel;15-1

4 Quarterly;Court;Fires;20-1

6 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

BEAR'S BIG BOY** defeated stronger $16,000 claimers just three races back at Churchill, and he is dropping to the lowest price of his career after a decent effort in a rapidly run race. MONTEZUMA EXPRESS had a modest streak of runner-up finishes snapped when running in a $20,000 claiming race. He is cutting back to $10,000 and a clean trip may get him home in front. CITY SAGE has shown good early speed in three consecutive in-the-money finishes, and the 12-race winner appears sharp enough to handle a slight jump in claiming price.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Bear's Big Boy;Birzer;Vance;8-1

6 Montezuma Express;Court;Richard;8-1

1 City Sage;Canchari;Arnett;4-1

2 Only Liquor;Santana;Caldwell;10-1

4 Forest Mist;Franco;Diodoro;9-2

11 Alltheleavesrbrown;Eramia;Hartman;3-1

9 Summer Disco;Thompson;Litfin;20-1

5 Strut N Swagger;Loveberry;Young;15-1

7 Hemminger;Vazquez;Villafranco;8-1

3 He'saruler;Contreras;Asmussen;12-1

8 Soprano's Sonata;St Julien;Erfie;20-1

7 Purse $23,500, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $7,500

CAT'S DESTINY** has good route speed, and the beaten post-time favorite has steadily ascending Beyer figures. He has landed in a subpar field of conditioned-claimers. CAPTAIN PAYBACK has finished with energy in four sprint races at the meeting. He keeps a winning rider and is capable of running this far. BIG BEN is moving from an outside to inside post position, and the consistent late-runner is talented enough if he brings his best.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Cat's Destiny;Johnson;Vance;9-5

9 Captain Payback;Rocco;Caldwell;4-1

2 Big Ben;Perez;Hartman;6-1

7 Summer King;Roman;Chleborad;15-1

10 Cruachan;Vazquez;Mason;20-1

1 Royal Dehere;Pompell;Cox;8-1

8 Canofspots;Birzer;Turner;8-1

4 Stratocruiser;Laviolette;Smith;8-1

6 Eddington's Star;Canchari;Cristel;10-1

3 Aqua Solis;Felix;Puhl;15-1

8 Purse $74,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance optional claiming

I BE JEANNIE B**** set a strong pace and gave way grudgingly in a photo finish loss. She is dropping into a state-bred allowance and appears to hold a decided talent edge. MISS BARHAM defeated state-bred maiden-claimers by 8-widening lengths. She will have to rally to win in this classier field of rivals. TOM'S TO THE MAX defeated entry-level allowance rivals at Remington. She may not have cared for a wet track in her local debut.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 I Be Jeannie B;Santana;Cates;1-1

3 Miss Barham;Canchari;Witt;3-1

9 Tom's to the Max;Laviolette;Smith;6-1

2 Sadie Be Mine;Thomspon;Kardoush;15-1

7 Chilean Queen;Birzer;Chleborad;12-1

8 More Than Krazy;Contreras;Hartman;12-1

1 Aunt Gayle;Rocco;McKellar;12-1

4 Sophias Big Girl;Roman;Ashauer;20-1

5 Zonly;Pompell;Gonzalez;20-1

9 Purse $72,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

ONE DREAMY DUDE** has been close to the lead and battled well in consecutive competitive races. He drew a favorable inside post and has recorded two strong recent works. ZIP VAN WINKLE has finished third in back-to-back route races while showing versatility. The beaten odds-on favorite keeps Ricardo Santana aboard and may make amends. ATHLETIC TEMPER is a nicely-bred first-time starter who has a series of encouraging works. He has top connections, and trainer Asmussen does win with two-turn debut runners.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 One Dreamy Dude;Cannon;Van Berg;9-2

5 Zip Van Winkle;Santana;Moquett;7-2

10 Athletic Temper;Eramia;Asmussen;6-1

1 Broken Promise;Rocco;Von Hemel;8-1

3 Hard Scramble;Contreras;Asmussen;5-1

4 Thegreatgeneration;Hill;Gorder;15-1

6 Altito;Thompson;Van Meter;12-1

12 Hay Listen Up;Vazquez;Lukas;12-1

9 Conquest Gladiator;Loveberry;Danner;12-1

11 Atta Kid;Corbett;Von Hemel;10-1

8 Minegold;Quinonez;Von Hemel 15-1

7 Heads Up;Landeros;Caster;20-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

• Very little compares with "keying" a long shot in a trifecta, or any other multihorse wager, so the fourth excites me. I'll play Purrfectpersuasion over several horses in the second and third-place spot and hope today is my lucky day. The 50-cent late Pick-4 begins with a wide-open field of 11, and several need to be used. The seventh race brings 10 horses together, and once again several will be needed to cover the race with any degree of confidence. The eighth race has a "single" in I Be Jeannie B. The ninth race is competitive and the amount of coverage may depend upon your amount of folding money.

Sports on 03/12/2017