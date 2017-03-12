SAN FELIPE STAKES

Mastery wins, injured

ARCADIA, Calif. -- Mastery won the $400,000 San Felipe Stakes by 6¾ lengths on Saturday, but the colt sustained a fracture in his leg after the finish, ending his Kentucky Derby hopes. Trainer Bob Baffert said Mastery has a condylar fracture, the most common seen in thoroughbreds. The colt will undergo surgery Monday with screws inserted in his left front ankle. Baffert said he won't know until after the surgery whether the injury is career-ending, but it knocked Mastery off the Derby trail, the latest setback among this year's 3-year-old contenders.Mastery, ridden by Mike Smith, led all the way and ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.28 at Santa Anita. The 4-5 favorite paid $3.60, $2.40 and $2.10. San Vicente winner Iliad returned $3.40 and $2.60, while Term of Art was another 1¾ lengths back in third and paid $5.40 to show. Both colts are trained by Doug O'Neill. Iliad was trained by Baffert in his first two starts before a split between him and owner Kaleem Shah. Sham Stakes winner Gormley finished fourth, followed by Ann Arbor Eddie, Bluegrass Envy and Vending Machine.

TAMPA BAY DERBY

Tapwrit takes advantage

OLDSMAR, Fla. -- Tapwrit took advantage of the absence of undefeated McCraken to win the Grade II $350,000 Tampa Bay Derby by 4½ lengths over early leader State of Honor in the 1 1/16th-mile race. Tapwrit, the even-money favorite, earned 50 Road to the Derby points with the victory, solidifying his standing as one of the top 20 points earns who qualify for the May 6 Kentucky Derby. Tapwrit, a gray son of Tapit, roared by State of Honor with ease and had no challengers, hitting the wire in a stakes record of 1:42.36 over a track rated fast. Tapwrit, ridden by Jose Ortiz and trained by Todd Pletcher, settled in eighth, then seventh, well off the leaders while State of Honor owned a 1-length advantage over Sonic Mule through fractions of :23.42 and :46.65. Tapwrit improved his record to 3 victories in 5 starts with $313,902 in earnings and now has 54 points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby leaderboard.

