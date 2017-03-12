Searcy thrift store to relocate

The Sharing Shoppe in Searcy is moving to a new location on the historic courthouse square that volunteers hope will bring more customers through the store’s doors.

Proceeds from the thrift store benefit Searcy Children’s Homes, a faith-based agency affiliated with Churches of Christ that began in 1972 and assisted more than 1,000 children, according to the organization’s website.

“Our thrift store helps make a little money for us to do what we do at the children’s home,” said Chris Adams, interim director of auxiliary services for Searcy Children’s Homes. “Primarily, it’s to raise money. Someone had the idea that a thrift store could generate money, and even if it’s only $10,000 a year after expenses, that’s still $10,000 that we could put toward what we do.”

The Sharing Shoppe first opened its doors in April 2009.

“We have about 26 volunteers. They are all women, and this is really a ministry for them. They are all volunteers,” Adams said.

“The donations come in, and they sort through them. … Then they wash it or whatever it needs, then price it so we can sell it,” Adams said.

“I have been volunteering at The Sharing Shoppe for about 4 1/2 years,” said Brenda Roach of Judsonia. “I really enjoy it because all of the proceeds go to foster care and to help the foster children. Another reason is that I have a sister who is also involved here, and she and I get together and eat lunch, and then we come in and we volunteer together.”

Adams said that when customers come into the store, it also gives the volunteers a chance to talk about the work being done at Searcy Children’s Homes.

“When they learn their purchases go to support us, that’s definitely a discussion we want to have to create awareness of the Children’s Homes,” Adams said. “It promotes the awareness for the need for foster parents.”

The Shoppe is currently on North Spring Street but will move to its new location at 111 W. Arch St., directly across from the courthouse.

“Our last day in the old location will be March 11,” Adams said. “We will be closed for two weeks in both locations and open in the new one on March 21.”

Adams said the reason for the move came about because the organization was leasing its current space and the building was sold, but the new location will, hopefully, bring more traffic into the store.

“I had been on the search for a new space for three months because we knew we were going to have to move,” Adams said. “We love the downtown location, and we started to look at a place to buy, places to rent, vacant lots to build on, and this space just recently became available two weeks ago.”

Adams said the new location is almost identical to the current one, as far as square footage, but the new space is much better in terms of age of the building, lighting and security.

“We like having a thrift shop downtown. We just think it’s a good fit. We are thrilled with this location because people have to come to the courthouse, and they have to come to the tax collector’s office next door. Hopefully, we will get a little more foot traffic and a little more awareness,” Adams said.

“We are excited about the move,” Roach said. “[The shop is] going to be more open because we won’t have the divider wall that we have now. It’s got better lighting, and they’ve painted it a light color. It’s right on the court square, so I think we will have a lot more traffic.”

Already in its 44th year of operation, Adams said, the Searcy Children’s Homes started primarily as work of the Downtown Church of Christ.

“When some elders saw that in White County there were a growing number of children who were bring removed from their homes for one reason or another, they felt that it was the church’s place to help, so they started Searcy Children’s Homes.”

Adams said that for the first 30-plus years, the organization operated as a traditional group home for children. It was about 12 years ago that organization officials decided a group home was not the best way to take care of children coming from traumatic situations.

“We made the switch, and now we have 38 foster families here in White County that have been trained by us,” Adams said. “Now when we get a call from [the Department of Human Services] and there’s a child who needs some help, we are the coordinator between DHS and the foster family. We do all of the follow-up with DHS, like visitation with the estranged parents, court visits and any medical treatments that the kids need.”

Adams said there are several ways the community can get involved with The Sharing Shoppe and help support Searcy Children’s Homes.

“We always need volunteers to help work the hours at the shop. We also encourage donations. Every item that we sell is donated. It’s zero cost for us. Then we can sell it very inexpensively and still make a profit. They can also come visit us. Come and ask us about the Searcy Children’s Homes.”

Donations of all kinds — including furniture, accessories, home decor, clothing and other items — are accepted at the thrift store.

“The store helps a lot of people,” Roach said. “We have lots of customers come in, and the items we have help them, and the money we get from the sale helps the kids.”

Adams said there is a growing need for more foster families, not only in White County but across the state and country.

“Your purchases at The Sharing Shoppe help us do more for more kids,” Adams said. “That’s the No. 1 reason we are here. We need those dollars to pay for case managers, clothing and the things we do for our foster families.”

For more information on the foster-parenting program through the Searcy Children’s Homes or The Sharing Shoppe, call (501) 268-3243 or visit searcychildrenshomes.org.