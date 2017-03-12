Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:
ABC’s This Week — White House budget director Mick Mulvaney; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Elijah Cummings, D-Md. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.
NBC’s Meet the Press — Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price; Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.
CBS’ Face the Nation — House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.; Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.
CNN’s State of the Union — Mulvaney; Sens. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Reps. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., and Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill. 8 a.m.
Fox News Sunday — Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; Gary Cohn, White House economic adviser. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.
Print Headline: TV news shows
