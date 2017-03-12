Whitmore powers to 6-length victory

HOT SPRINGS -- Whitmore's time to spring forward came Saturday afternoon, when any questions concerning his class qualifications as a sprinter were eliminated.

Whitmore took a major step toward inclusion into the upper echelon of America's 6-furlong racers as he dashed away from seven others for a 6-length victory over Ivan Fallunovalot in the $125,000 Hot Springs Stakes for horses 4 years old and up at Oaklawn Park.

Whitmore's winning time was 1:08.72.

"He's a fast boy," Whitmore trainer Ron Moquette said.

Moquette said the next step for Whitmore will come in Oaklawn's Grade III Count Fleet Sprint Handicap on April 15.

Ivan Fallunovalot was second, 3 lengths ahead of Fish Trappe Road. Holy Boss finished fourth, 8¾ lengths behind the winner.

There were a mishmash of pre-race predictions about how the race might unfold, but most with horses entered in the field assumed their entrants would face a brisk early pace, and they did.

Holy Boss fired from the inside post to lead through the first quarter mile in 21.60. Storm Advisory, the King Cotton Stakes winner at Oaklawn on Feb. 4, was in fourth, 1¼ lengths off the lead. Ivan Fallunovalot, ridden by Calvin Borel, uncharacteristically slow out of the gate, was fifth, 2½ lengths back and a head in front of Whitmore.

"We were a little tardy out of the gate," Ivan Fallunovalot trainer Tom Howard said. "That cost us."

Storm Advisory trainer Robertino Diodoro said his horse was as close to the lead as he had hoped, though fanned wide into the turn. Storm Advisory would finish seventh, 15 lengths back.

"After that there was really no excuse," Diodoro said. "Whitmore is just a monster. I thought he was a monster, and he was. For us, it was just one of those days."

Holy Boss also led through the half over a fast track in 44.83. Whitmore was moved toward the rail by jockey Ricardo Santana, Jr., and was within 1½ lengths of the lead, and, according to Moquett, in an ideal spot.

"He ran his class out," Santana, Jr., said. "He was in a perfect spot, right where I wanted, and he ran really well."

"There's not a lot of second guessing between us," Moquette said of Santana, Whitmore's rider. "I know he has the same will to win and puts out the same effort as I do, so I know he's always going to try to do the best thing."

Whitmore, who is 5 for 5 in sprint races, led by a length over Ivan Fallunovalot as the field turned for home and continued to pull away over the final 3/16ths.

"He got the jump on us," Howard said. "When Whitmore hit the rail, he got the jump on us, and that's how they beat us. Calvin had to take him wide, and Santana got the rail. He got the jump."

Howard said he was eager to race against Ivan Fallunovalot in the Count Fleet, just as Moquett was eager to take on Ivan Fallunovalot and the others on Saturday.

"These are the kind of horses you have to run against if you want to be considered a good sprinter," said Moquett, who co-owns Whitmore in partnership with Robert LaPenta and Harry Rosenblum. "We're very proud to be able to win like we did today."

Fish Trappe Road passed Holy Boss to finish third in a race trainer Bret Calhoun said was used as a prep for the Grade III 7-furlong Commonwealth Stakes next month at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky.

Calhoun said he knew Whitmore, the 4-5 favorite, and career earner of $637,00, would be difficult to beat.

"He's a very impressive horse," Calhoun said.

