2 former Penn State administrators plead guilty in sex abuse case

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two former Penn State administrators pleaded guilty Monday to misdemeanor child endangerment in the Jerry Sandusky child molestation case, more than five years after the scandal rocked the university and led to the downfall of football coach Joe Paterno.

Ex-Athletic Director Tim Curley and former university Vice President Gary Schultz originally were charged with felonies. The reduced charge is punishable by up to five years in prison. A sentencing date was not immediately set.

Former Penn State President Graham Spanier was also charged in the scandal. The case against him appears to be moving forward, with jury selection set for next week.

The three handled a 2001 complaint by a graduate assistant who said he saw Sandusky, a retired member of the coaching staff, sexually abusing a boy in a team shower. They did not report the matter to police or child welfare authorities but told Sandusky he could not bring children onto the campus anymore.

Sandusky was not arrested until a decade later. He was convicted in 2012 of sexually abusing 10 boys and is serving a 30- to 60-year prison sentence.

Shortly after Sandusky's arrest, Paterno was fired over his handling of the matter. Paterno, one of the winningest coaches in college football history, died of lung cancer a few months later at age 85. He was never charged with a crime.

Schultz and Curley were arrested in 2011, Spanier in 2012.