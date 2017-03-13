16-year-old, 14-year-old injured in shooting outside Little Rock home, police say

Two teenagers were injured in a shooting late Friday outside a home in Little Rock, police said.

The victims, a 16-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy, were outside a residence on Santa Fe Trail around 11:50 p.m., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

An assailant approached the teens and fired at least one round from a pistol, striking both, authorities said.

After firing, the shooter ran away in an unknown direction, the report stated.

Officials said the boy appeared to have a wound to his right arm while the girl was shot in her right shoulder.

Both were taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock for treatment, police said.

A description of the shooter was not available. No arrests had been made at the time of the report.