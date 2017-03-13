Home / Latest News /
16-year-old, 14-year-old injured in shooting outside Little Rock home, police say
This article was published today at 11:39 a.m.
Two teenagers were injured in a shooting late Friday outside a home in Little Rock, police said.
The victims, a 16-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy, were outside a residence on Santa Fe Trail around 11:50 p.m., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
An assailant approached the teens and fired at least one round from a pistol, striking both, authorities said.
After firing, the shooter ran away in an unknown direction, the report stated.
Officials said the boy appeared to have a wound to his right arm while the girl was shot in her right shoulder.
Both were taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock for treatment, police said.
A description of the shooter was not available. No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
