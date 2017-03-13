3 men shot in Hot Springs

A shooting Saturday night in Hot Springs left three men injured, according to the Hot Springs Police Department.

Police responded at 11:17 p.m. for a report of a shooting near the intersection of West Grand and Central avenues, according to a news release from the department.

Officers found Timothy Martin, 37, of Hot Springs shot in the leg when they arrived at the Travelodge at 1204 Central Ave., the release said.

[EMAIL UPDATES: Get free breaking news alerts, daily newsletters with top headlines delivered to your inbox]

Authorities said Martin was transported to an area hospital and that two more gunshot victims -- Derrick Wyatt, 38, and Jamerison Bedford, 23, both of Hot Springs -- arrived at a local hospital by a personal vehicle.

None of the men had life-threatening injuries, the release said. Wyatt had been shot in the leg and Bedford had been shot in the buttocks, according to the release.

Hot Springs Police said the shooting is still under investigation and that no arrests had been made.

Metro on 03/13/2017