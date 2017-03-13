91st General Assembly Calendar

The calendar of public events of the 91st General Assembly for today, the 64th day of the 2017 regular session.

COMMITTEES

9 a.m. Senate Judiciary Committee, Room 171.

9:30 a.m. Joint Committee on Public Retirement and Social Security Programs, Room 130. 11 a.m. Arkansas Legislative Black Caucus, Room 149.

11 a.m. Joint Committee on Energy, Room 171.

Noon. Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review and Review subcommittees of the Joint Budget Committee, Room A, Multi-Agency Complex.

Upon adjournment of the Senate. Senate Education Committee, Room 207.

Upon adjournment of the House. House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, Room 151.

10 minutes upon adjournment of the House. House Insurance and Commerce Committee, Room 149.

At the call of the chairman. Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court chamber.

HOUSE

1:30 p.m. House convenes.

SENATE

1:30 p.m. Senate convenes.