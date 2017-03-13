Home /
Announcement set after $435M Powerball jackpot claimed
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:53 a.m.
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier Lottery officials aren't saying yet whether the holder of a $435.3 million Powerball ticket sold in Indiana last month will speak publicly about the jackpot.
The lottery has scheduled a Monday afternoon news conference in Indianapolis after announcing Friday that a winner had claimed the Feb. 22 jackpot. That ticket for the 10th largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history was sold at a convenience store in Lafayette, about 50 miles northwest of Indianapolis.
Lottery spokesman Dennis Rosebrough declined to say whether winner or a representative will speak. Indiana law allows jackpot prizes to be claimed anonymously by a limited liability corporation or trust.
A central Indiana couple who won a Mega Millions jackpot worth $536 million last July remained anonymous by claiming the money though a limited liability company.
