Arkansas bill on concealed guns in parked cars advances

LITTLE ROCK — A proposal requiring private employers to allow their workers to keep handguns locked in their cars is heading to the Arkansas Senate for a vote.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday endorsed the bill that would prohibit employers from preventing employees from keeping their handguns locked in their vehicle on the employer's parking lot. The measure would apply to employees with a concealed handgun license who keep the gun locked in their vehicle.

The measure would not prevent employers from prohibiting someone who is not an employee from keeping a handgun in the parking lot. Employers could also prohibit employees who are the subject of active or pending disciplinary proceedings from keeping a gun in their vehicle.

