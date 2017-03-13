Arkansas high school baseball player stable after collapse, district says

The Arkansas high school freshman who collapsed during his baseball team’s practice Wednesday is now in stable condition, according to a news release from the Benton School District.

The school district put out a release Monday on the behalf of the boy’s family in which it said that Grant Steed was in “critical but stable condition.”

The release said Steed survived the collapse because of the actions of Benton School District staff.

“A special thanks to Coach Garrett Parker, Coach Rusty Davis and Athletic Trainer T.J. White for their quick action with CPR and AED,” the release said. “Without them Grant would not be with us today.”

Steed is at Arkansas Children’s Hospital, where the district says he is “continuing to improve each day.”