Arkansas' jobless rate continues slow decline to 3.8 percent

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas officials say the state's unemployment rate ticked down by one-tenth of a percentage point in January to 3.8 percent.

The Arkansas Department of Workforce Services says the new numbers indicate a slow but steady decline each month in Arkansas' unemployment rate since March 2011. The state says 10 major industry sectors posted job losses in January, most of which were typical seasonal declines.

But the number of unemployed Arkansans continues to drop, with 2,098 fewer unemployed residents in January from the month before.

Compared to January 2016, nonfarm payroll jobs in Arkansas are up by 11,800, with more than half of those coming from the educational and health services sector.

